Institute for Global E-commerce
|
The Institute for Global E-commerce (GEC), along with its partners Azisst and SME MaXX, today announced the launch of herCall, an e-commerce training and work support initiative, with a goal to enhance and maintain the participation of women in the workforce. herCall is being rolled out simultaneously in the USA, India and Canada.
The objective of the program is to empower women professionals on a career break to continue or enrich their professional careers with e-commerce skills while on a break.
E-commerce is permeating every industry and has emerged as a powerful job creator with 1.45 million jobs expected to be created in India alone by 2021.
The Institute for Global E-commerce (GEC) is a pioneering initiative to prepare businesses, professionals and students for the era of E-Commerce. GEC is supported by Anakta INC, and SME MaXX and offers its training programs to people from USA, UK, India and Canada. There are very few programs in the formal education system that offer e-commerce training with practical experience. The GEC was set up to bridge this gap.
Further information is available from www.gecentres.org
|
Mukta Gawde,