The Institute for Global E-commerce (GEC), along with its partners Azisst and SME MaXX, today announced the launch of herCall, an e-commerce training and work support initiative, with a goal to enhance and maintain the participation of women in the workforce. herCall is being rolled out simultaneously in the USA, India and Canada.

The objective of the program is to empower women professionals on a career break to continue or enrich their professional careers with e-commerce skills while on a break.

E-commerce is permeating every industry and has emerged as a powerful job creator with 1.45 million jobs expected to be created in India alone by 2021.



Participants of herCall will receive a full course fee waiver. On completion, they will receive assistance to go back to a regular job or will be included in a network providing e-commerce services globally.



“We have launched herCall inspired by the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women program,” said Dr. Anand Bidarkar, CEO of Azisst. “We are using e-commerce to provide flexible career options to retain talented women in the workforce,” he added.



E-commerce is perfectly suited for women looking for a flexible career option. As millions of merchants start selling online, the need for qualified support is set to grow exponentially.



Practical experience will be provided by Azisst and SME MaXX. Both brands have a rich history of supporting businesses in B2B and B2C e-commerce, and have conducted several training workshops with top tier e-commerce companies like Amazon and Alibaba.



Up to 10,000 women will be enrolled in the first phase of herCall. The GEC is also in talks with corporate partners to expand the reach and intake. herCall is open for experienced women on a career break or those planning one within the next 6 months. Applications can be made on the GEC website at www.gecentres.org.

About Institute for Global E-commerce

The Institute for Global E-commerce (GEC) is a pioneering initiative to prepare businesses, professionals and students for the era of E-Commerce. GEC is supported by Anakta INC, and SME MaXX and offers its training programs to people from USA, UK, India and Canada. There are very few programs in the formal education system that offer e-commerce training with practical experience. The GEC was set up to bridge this gap.

Further information is available from www.gecentres.org