IndusInd Bank

Empowers customers with a choice of payment options such as EMI, Reward Points or Credit at the push of a button, on the card, at the Point of Sale

Makes redeeming Reward Points or opting for EMI payments convenient IndusInd Bank has launched the IndusInd Bank Nexxt Credit Card – the first interactive Credit Card in India with buttons – which provides customers with the flexibility of three payment options at a Point of Sale (POS) terminal – Credit, Converting Transactions into EMIs with 4 tenure options (6, 12, 18 & 24 months) or using accumulated Reward Points, by simply pushing a button on the card.



This Card has been created in partnership with Dynamics Inc., which is headquartered in Pittsburgh USA, and designs and manufactures intelligent, battery powered payment cards.



It incorporates technology that is revolutionary for a payment card, and provides exceptional consumer functionality as well as value. It indicates a customer's desired payment choice using LED lights associated with the three options. A customer does not need to fill any paperwork, or call their bank, or log in to any banking channel to convert their POS transactions into EMIs, or to redeem their Rewards Points.



On the launch, Sumant Kathpalia – Head, Consumer Banking at IndusInd Bank said, "We are pleased to announce the launch of the IndusInd Bank Nexxt Credit Card. With this card, our aim is to give the customer multiple options on how to make a payment using his or her Credit Card. The Power of Choice moves completely to the customer. For us, customer experience is the key touchstone, and our objective is to always elevate and enhance customer experience with our innovative products and service propositions."



Anil Ramachandran – EVP & Head, Marketing and Retail Unsecured Assets at IndusInd Bank said, "At IndusInd Bank, responsive innovation has been our mantra to design financial products that enhance customer empowerment and boost convenience for them. We are delighted to launch the IndusInd Bank Nexxt Credit Card, which redefines the payment experience for customers by giving them the freedom to choose their mode of payment at the Point of Sale. They now have convenience at the push of a button. It does not get simpler than this."



Porush Singh, Division President, South Asia, MasterCard said, "We are happy to partner with IndusInd Bank to introduce the Nexxt Credit Card, India's first Credit Card with built in dynamic features. Using this card, they can shop, take credit and also use rewards at a merchant terminal, making it the most innovative product till date. MasterCard has always put its customers first and our innovations are focused towards providing better shopping experiences and conveniences for our cardholders."



The IndusInd Bank Nexxt Credit Card is loaded with features that will elevate the shopping experience for customers through entertainment offers, concierge services, lounge access, fuel surcharge waiver, reward earnings and reward redemptions. The Card also comes with the exclusive Nexxt Reward Points, which further add to the bouquet of customer benefits.

About IndusInd Bank



IndusInd Bank, which commenced operations in 1994, caters to the needs of both consumer and corporate customers. Its technology platform supports multi-channel delivery capabilities. As on September 30, 2018, IndusInd Bank has 1466 branches including 203 specialized branches, and 2372 ATMs spread across geographical locations of the country. The Bank also has representative offices in London, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha. The Bank believes in driving its business through technology. It enjoys clearing bank status for both major stock exchanges – BSE and NSE – and major commodity exchanges in the country, including MCX, NCDEX, and NMCE. IndusInd Bank on April 1, 2013 was included in the NIFTY 50 benchmark index.



Recently, IndusInd Bank was awarded Best Commercial Bank of the Year (India) and Best Innovation in Retail Banking (India) by International Banker 2018 Awards.



For more information, visit: https://www.indusind.com



CRISIL AA + for Infra Bonds program

CRISIL AA for Additional Tier I Bonds program

CRISIL A1+ for certificate of deposit program

IND AA+ for Senior bonds program by India Ratings and Research

IND AA for Additional Tier I Bonds program by India Ratings and Research

IND A1+ for Short Term Debt Instruments by India Ratings and Research



YouTube Demo video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yneR1sXOCYs&feature=youtu.be



