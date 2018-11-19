IIFL Wealth Management
IIFL Wealth Management Limited (IIFL WM), one of the India’s fastest growing wealth management firms, has partnered with American Express, the world’s largest card issuer by purchase volume, to distribute American Express Platinum Cards to meet the needs of its high-value clients. The newly released metal charge card will be offered on ‘invite-only’ basis by IIFL WM to its client-base.
The Card is bundled into offering under IIFL-One, a recently-launched platform that institutionalises a range of investment and service options for clients under a transparent ‘all-in fee’* structure. IIFL-One was launched so that high net worth (HNI) and ultra HNI clients could decipher the net of fees alpha/value-add and go past the opacity of the total expense ratio, which makes it a game-changer.
Yatin Shah, Executive Director of IIFL Wealth Management, said: “This exclusive card fits perfectly into our bouquet of services and IIFL-One. We serve the specialised and sophisticated needs of HNIs, ultra HNIs, affluent families, family offices and institutional clients through a comprehensive range of tailored solutions. American Express is the perfect partner because, like us, it believes in long-term relationships built on trust, transparency and thought leadership. The card is among the many innovative enhancements we regularly introduce to our offering.”
IIFL Wealth Management (IIFL WM) is the leading wealth and asset management company in India. Since its inception in 2008, IIFL WM has built a practice based on three core principles: modesty, simplicity and client-centricity.
American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.
|Image Caption : From L to R – Karan Bhagat, MD & CEO, IIFL Wealth Management, Manoj Adalaka, CEO, American Express Banking Corp. India, Nirmal Jain, Founder & Chairman, IIFL Group, Venkataraman R, Executive Director, IIFL and Yatin Shah, Executive Director, IIFL Wealth Management
