Ichalkaranji’s largest weaver & quality fabric manufacturers Ramkrishna (Jhanwar) Group (RK) commenced its new display centre and corporate office at A to Z Industrial Estate, Lower Parel, Mumbai. It was inaugurated on 21st November 2018 by Padma Vibhushan Pujya Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Swamiji Shree Rambhadracharyaji and Visionary Mr. Dilip Gaur, Managing Director of Grasim Industries Ltd.

Mr. Deendayal Jhanwar, Managing Director of Ramkrishna (Jhanwar) Group informed that, “For ‘Ultrafine Luxury Cotton Fabric Made with Giza Cotton in 232’s Double Yarn’, we are the only weaver in decentralized sector to manufacture it for the first time in India. We can state that it is ‘Cotton in Silk Like Fineness & Luxury Like Never Seen Before’. This has boosted our export and opened doors of entry to the Elite Premium Fashion Brands in the World.”

Ramkrishna (Jhanwar) Group is having a product range from 40 gsm to 300 gsm with more than 3500 varieties of fabrics in 100% cotton and multi fibre fabrics like Poly Cotton, Poly-Viscose, Cotton Lycra, 100% Modal, 100% Excel, 100% Tencel, 100% Viscose, Cotton – Modal, Cotton-Viscose, Lyocell-Linen, Cotton-Linen etc. It has an annual production capacity of 16.20 Million Meters of fabrics per Year.

The RK Group specializes in fine count and value-added fabrics manufacturing with different weaves like Lenos, Dobbies, Buttas, Jacquards, Misdent, Plains, Twills, Drills, Satins, Reversible Satin, Cord, Herring Bones, Oxford, Matty, Sheeting etc. Its core strength is fine counts fabrics manufacturing up to 140s Giza Cotton Yarn & 2/170 Giza Double Yarn.

Ramkrishna (Jhanwar) Group has tied up with ‘Liva’, the fashion brand of Aditya Birla Group. Ramkrishna (Jhanwar) Group has been honored with ‘Best Innovator Award’ for 2017 as well as 2018 by Grasim Industries Ltd., for two years consecutively.

The Group has the distinction of presenting its super-premium cotton fabric to Shri Ram Nath Kovind, Hon’ble President of India on 8th January 2018.

The Group is supplying fabrics to top brands like Marks & Spencer, H&M, American Eagle, Ralph Lauren, Esprit etc. It is also supplying fabrics to domestic mills, garment exporters, buying houses on Pan India basis. It has a vast presence in export field, exporting fabrics to countries like Sri Lanka, Spain, Dubai, Mexico, Bangladesh etc.

RK Group’s weaving division is having 98 Rapier & Air Jet Looms. The Group is a Master Weaver of 350 looms. It is having 2 sizing machines and 6 warping machines as well as processing facilities. The Group produces 55,000 meters of fabrics per day.

Mr. Deendayal B. Jhanwar, Managing Director of the Group further stated that the Group Turnover is Rs. 125 Crore per annum. The Group has plans to bring IPO after one year.

Web: www.ramkrishna.co.in