Hyundai Motor India Limited
Hyundai Motor India Ltd. the country’s second largest passenger car manufacturer and the number one exporter since inception today released a new film promoting Clean Roads for Cleaner India. The new film encourages car users to keep the roads clean and use responsible waste disposal ways such as Swachh Can which comes as a standard fitment in all Hyundai Cars.
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC). HMIL is the second largest car manufacturer and the number one car exporter since inception in India. It currently has ten car models across segments – EON, All New SANTRO, GRAND i10, ELITE i20, ACTIVE i20, XCENT, VERNA, ELANTRA, CRETA & TUCSON. HMIL’s fully integrated state-of-the-art manufacturing plant near Chennai boasts advanced production, quality and testing capabilities.
HMIL forms a critical part of HMC’s global export hub. It currently exports to around 88 countries across Africa, Middle East, Latin America, Australia, and Asia Pacific. To support its growth and expansion plans, HMIL currently has 495 dealers and more than 1,309 service points across India. In its commitment to provide customers with cutting-edge global technology, Hyundai has a modern multi-million-dollar R&D facility in Hyderabad. The R&D centre endeavours to be a center of excellence in automobile engineering.
|Image Caption : Clean Roads with #SwachhCan
