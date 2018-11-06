Encourages the use of Swachh Can to dispose of litter and keep roads clean

Highlights socially responsible message with humor

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. the country’s second largest passenger car manufacturer and the number one exporter since inception today released a new film promoting Clean Roads for Cleaner India. The new film encourages car users to keep the roads clean and use responsible waste disposal ways such as Swachh Can which comes as a standard fitment in all Hyundai Cars.



Commenting on release of the new film, Mr. Y K Koo, MD& CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “As a responsible manufacturer and in-line with the nationwide Clean India Movement, our new film aims to promote and encourage responsible behavior towards non-littering on the roads. Under our CSR Pillar, Swachh Move – ‘Swachh Can’ is an innovative activation playing a significant role in spreading awareness towards keeping the Indian Roads Clean. This festive season we persuade all car users to be responsible citizens contributing towards the Clean India initiative.”



Swachh Can, a portable bin was introduced in all Hyundai cars under the ‘Swachh Move’ CSR Pillar for India. Since March 01, 2018 all Hyundai cars come with factory-fitted Swachh Can.



Watch the Film on:

URL: https://youtu.be/r4kolOZRHz8

About HMIL

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC). HMIL is the second largest car manufacturer and the number one car exporter since inception in India. It currently has ten car models across segments – EON, All New SANTRO, GRAND i10, ELITE i20, ACTIVE i20, XCENT, VERNA, ELANTRA, CRETA & TUCSON. HMIL’s fully integrated state-of-the-art manufacturing plant near Chennai boasts advanced production, quality and testing capabilities.

HMIL forms a critical part of HMC’s global export hub. It currently exports to around 88 countries across Africa, Middle East, Latin America, Australia, and Asia Pacific. To support its growth and expansion plans, HMIL currently has 495 dealers and more than 1,309 service points across India. In its commitment to provide customers with cutting-edge global technology, Hyundai has a modern multi-million-dollar R&D facility in Hyderabad. The R&D centre endeavours to be a center of excellence in automobile engineering.

For more social media updates; follow Hyundai Motor India on: