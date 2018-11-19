Hyundai Motor India Ltd., the country’s second largest car manufacturer and largest exporter since inception, today organized the Mega ‘Before Service Camp’. The objective of this camp was to proactively diagnose & propose service requirement to customers beforehand.



The Mega ‘Before Service Camp’ was organized at 639 locations in 343 cities to provide personalized assistance, free 18-point check-up, free dry wash for cars, Test Drive of the new Hyundai Santro and other products.



Commenting at the inauguration of the Camp, Mr. SJ HA, Director – Sales & Marketing, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., “Being India’s Most Preferred Modern Premium and Trusted brand, Hyundai continues to uphold pride in being recognized as India’s No.1 brand in after-sales customer satisfaction consecutively for the second time in a row. Hyundai’s service standards have set a distinction in ‘Service Excellence’ acknowledged across India making us India's most Loved and Trusted Automobile Brand. To further bolster the momentum, we follow cognitive and a proactive approach to comprehend the needs of today’s customers. The Mega ‘Before Service Camp’ intends to assess and evaluate customer requirements at their doorstep and help evolve the brand as per the needs of today’s millennial generation.”



The Mega ‘Before Service Camp’ was set-up at Petrol Pumps, Residential Areas, Parking Spaces and Parks to acquaint Hyundai customers with New Sales Scheme, Used car evaluation and Exchange Offers, Extended Warranty details and Display of The All New SANTRO etc.

About HMIL

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC). HMIL is the second largest car manufacturer and the number one car exporter since inception in India. It currently has ten car models across segments – EON, All New SANTRO, GRAND i10, ELITE i20, ACTIVE i20, XCENT, VERNA, ELANTRA, CRETA & TUCSON. HMIL’s fully integrated state-of-the-art manufacturing plant near Chennai boasts advanced production, quality and testing capabilities.

HMIL forms a critical part of HMC’s global export hub. It currently exports to around 88 countries across Africa, Middle East, Latin America, Australia and Asia Pacific. To support its growth and expansion plans, HMIL currently has 495 dealers and more than 1,309 service points across India. In its commitment to provide customers with cutting-edge global technology, Hyundai has a modern multi-million-dollar R&D facility in Hyderabad. The R&D centre endeavours to be a center of excellence in automobile engineering.

