Hyundai Motor India Limited
|
Hyundai Motor India Ltd., the country’s second largest car manufacturer and largest exporter since inception, today organized the Mega ‘Before Service Camp’. The objective of this camp was to proactively diagnose & propose service requirement to customers beforehand.
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC). HMIL is the second largest car manufacturer and the number one car exporter since inception in India. It currently has ten car models across segments – EON, All New SANTRO, GRAND i10, ELITE i20, ACTIVE i20, XCENT, VERNA, ELANTRA, CRETA & TUCSON. HMIL’s fully integrated state-of-the-art manufacturing plant near Chennai boasts advanced production, quality and testing capabilities.
HMIL forms a critical part of HMC’s global export hub. It currently exports to around 88 countries across Africa, Middle East, Latin America, Australia and Asia Pacific. To support its growth and expansion plans, HMIL currently has 495 dealers and more than 1,309 service points across India. In its commitment to provide customers with cutting-edge global technology, Hyundai has a modern multi-million-dollar R&D facility in Hyderabad. The R&D centre endeavours to be a center of excellence in automobile engineering.
For more social media updates; follow Hyundai Motor India on:
|
Ravi Sharma,
|
V Anand,
|
Poonam Tibrewal,
|Image Caption : (In the centre) Mr. SJ HA, Director – Sales & Marketing, Hyundai Motor India Ltd at the inauguration of Hyundai Mega ‘Before Service Camp’
|click for high-res image