Diwali volumes surge 2.5X

50,000 new sellers increase selection of value merchandise

13 payment companies offered discounts to Snapdeal’s buyers Snapdeal’s sharp focus on building its four Mega Diwali sales around the traditional Diwali shopping lists of Indian families has led to a 2.5X jump in festive business volumes for India’s largest value-focused e-commerce marketplace.



Sharing the trends from its four Mega Diwali Sales conducted between October 10 – November 4, 2018, Snapdeal has announced that home & kitchen products, personal use appliances and traditional Indian wear for women (Sarees & Suits etc) were the highest selling items on its platform.



A large majority of Snapdeal’s buyers focused on buying goods for home, with top-sellers including water purifiers, gas stoves, pressure cookers & utensils, fridge organisers, cotton bed sheets, tea-coffee mugs and designer curtains.



For Diwali, buyers picked a range of traditional and new products like LED light strings, fragrant tea lights, sky lanterns, Toran hangings, Rangoli colors and gold & silver plated utensils.



Indian traditional wear for women was the highest selling fashion item for Snapdeal with chiffon sarees, multicolour georgette saree combos and Taffeta lehenga the most shopped items. While the buyers shopped from all over the country, most of the demand was catered to by sellers from Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Meerut, Agra and Surat.



In personal use appliances and gadgets, beard trimmers, epilators, diabetes tester kits, facial steamers and bluetooth speakers were the highest selling products. LED based accessories for cars and bikes were also a very popular Diwali purchase.



In the months preceding Diwali, Snapdeal on-boarded more than 50,000 new sellers, carefully shortlisting sellers whose merchandize selection fits Snapdeal’s focus on providing mainstream and good-quality, yet affordably priced products.



For the Diwali season, Snapdeal’s lined up a total of 13 payment offers for its buyers. Most of India’s leading banks including State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Citi Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, Federal Bank, RBL Bank and others participated in the Diwali promotions. In addition, promo code discounts on all sale days provided additional discounts to buyers. The popularity of the offers was evident from the fact that nearly 55% of Snapdeal’s buyers availed both bank offers and promo code discounts during the Diwali sales.



E-Gift cards were a surprise best seller, with travel gift cards from Yatra, Cleartrip and Thomas Cook snapped up by savvy sellers for year-around savings on future travels.



For the winters ahead, users bought large quantities of anti pollution masks, dry fruits, socks and exercise gear.



Commenting on the recently concluded Mega Diwali Sales, a Snapdeal spokesperson said, “Our sharp focus on offering good quality, good value merchandise through third-party sellers has helped us create a deep selection of products that India loves. We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to our Diwali sales.”



Interesting buying trends on Snapdeal’s 2018 Mega Diwali Sales: Skin Care: 70% of the facial peel masks were bought by men Makeup Combos: Combo Kits < Rs 500 very popular Retro Phones: Classic refurbished Nokia phones are back in trend Watches: with religious photos on dial a big hit Power Banks: Non-metro buyers bought higher capacity power bank, 15000 mAh+ Affordable Smart Watches: Rooq, Overtech, Bingo top selling brands Sunglasses: Sweet price spot < Rs 750; Wrap-around style sold max Women’s Fashion: Cold Shoulder meet ethnic kurtis Family Fashion: Family outfits most popular in East India Kids Fashion: Jeggings with flower pattern fastest selling kids’ items Kids Toys: Karaoke mic under Rs 599 for public speaking and singing Gift Cards: Consumers preferred travel cards to product cards