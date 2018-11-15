A recent study by HealthXP, India's leading online supplement store for buying genuine Health and Nutrition supplements puts Delhi on top in terms of number of health and fitness conscious individuals.



The capital of India which garnered a 10.48 per cent share of the total number of shipments is followed by the city of silicon valley, Bengaluru at 4.24 per cent of the total shipments and commercial capital Mumbai at 2.51 percent respectively. The finding has been concluded after a stringent city wise analysis of the number of orders placed for health supplements. It also reveals the growing awareness regarding a fit life in tier 2 and tier 3 cities including Kanpur, Agra, Jammu etc.



While Delhi registered a total shipment of 1,48,991 supplements, the state of Maharashtra came second at 1,12, 955 followed by UP at 63,594. The finding report also revealed that consumers falling between the age group of 18-24 were most health-conscious numbering 1,33,267, while those between 25-34 age bracket counted 1,29,000 across India. What’s further interesting is the number of fitness aware individuals with 65 plus age which reached a considerable mark of 2,955.



On the gender front, the number of male fitness enthusiasts stood at 2,12,619 while females across India touched 79,254. The gross number of orders placed across India counted 6,59,000 followed by the United States and Pakistan at 5,389 and 738 respectively. HealthXP has also partnered with lifestyle and fitness icon, Mr. Sahil Khan as its brand ambassador in India. Mr. Khan who boasts of a fan following of millions of fitness enthusiasts across the globe will be endorsing the company’s nutrition products across the country.



‘’The recent finding compliments the growing health and fitness enthusiasm across the country and not just in metros. Endorsing this soaring trend, We at HealthXP are committed to not only retain our position as the best website to buy health supplements online in India but also drive health-related awareness among Indian citizens,’’ said Mr .Sarvesh Moghe, Co-Founder, HealthXP.



As globalisation makes inroads in India, consumers across the country are now opting for more informed dietary choices and learning about the best workout strategies. There is also a growing understanding related to wholesome food items and nutrition labels particularly among the Indian youth.



Detailing more on the finding, Mr. Girish Joshi, MD, HealthXP added, ’’With the growing concern related to counterfeit and fraudulent health and nutrition supplements among fitness enthusiasts in the country, HealthXP has emerged as the best website to buy authentic supplements online in India. The finding further strengthens our position as the market leader in offering genuine high-quality health supplements in India.’’



HealthXP also recently endorsed the Kumite 1 League which was organised by Toyam Industries and was supported by All India Mixed Martial Arts Federation (AIMMAF) and World Kickboxing Federation. The League witnessed the participation of renowned players in MMA segment including Antonia Gordillo from Argentina; Hayder Hassan from the USA; Hemant Wadekar from India; Mohamed Gamal from Egypt etc.

About HealthXP

HealthXP is an e-commerce website running under the shade of Xpresshop Healthcare Pvt Ltd and is India's fastest growing online health, nutrition and dietary supplement store. The online one-stop health shop is committed to offering genuine, international grade supplements at affordable prices helping fitness enthusiasts in achieving their fitness goals.