HealthFin – emerging startup in the financial technology sector was declared as the Best Startup in Healthcare sector in the recently-concluded Navbharat Healthcare Summit & Awards 2018.

The Health Care Awards organised by Navbharat recognizes contribution of leading and emerging names from the healthcare sector for the valuable contribution to the sector. The award felicitates healthcare and wellness providers for their critical contributions and services to the industry. Those institutions who have played a significant role in increasing the efficiency as well as performance of the industry as whole. This Award has become the Gold Standard for the country’s healthcare & wellness industry. This has been possible because of the deep involvement and commitment by an Eminent Jury drawn from the healthcare sector and financial sector.

HealthFin today has emerged as very effective facilitators of better health which provides a 360 engagement with the patient. Not only do we help him find an apt solution to his medical problems but also to find a solution to fund his medical procedure in the most hassle free manner, providing him the best deal. A technology-enabled marketplace to get the best deals from different partner banks to fund medical treatment at the best hospitals.

Using technology as an enabler HealthFin today is creating a new ecosystem wherein the customer is empowered to make the best choices as per his needs. The emerging startup strives for excellence and makes it a point that in the process it gets the best value for the customer. HealthFin’s lending platform gives customer its healthcare provider the ability to access finance companies at the point of services from any desktop or mobile device.



The award was given by Smt. Vidya Thakur, Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Protection, Food & Drugs Administration and was received by Mr. Parvaiz Hussain, Chief Executive Officer & Dr. Sonia Basu, Chief Operating Officer, HealthFin.

Speaking about the achievement, Mr. Parvaiz Hussain, Chief Executive Officer, HealthFin, said, “It's really wonderful to be recognised as the best startup in the health sector in India. This award is dedicated to the entire HealthFin family. HealthFin is what it is today because all of us aspired to make a huge impact in the industry.”