Over the years, evolution in living patterns has demanded more from the traditional key than mere home security. People move out of their homes much more – be it for short durations to work or longer durations for holidays; and the home is left to the limited realms of security provided by a simple lock and key. During this time, the home has to be accessible to few key people like the domestic help coming in for household chores or children returning from school or maybe even a guest wanting to use your house while you are away on vacation. At the same time, the home has to be secured from break-ins or unwanted access. And so comes to mind some pertinent questions about the modest possibilities of security from a key:
Can a key…
…Allow remote access?
…Manage selective access?
…Smile its way to opening a lock?
…Tell who tried to break into your home?
…Raise alarms during break-ins?
…BE TRUSTED?
Today, people want smarter and convenient options to manage the access to their homes – the question is no longer about who stays out of the house but who can be let in.
Häfele introduces a new perspective to home security with its integrated range of Digital Home Security Solutions. With this range we bring to you the most advanced technologies in digital access modes, safety features, convenient settings and much more; attempting to provoke a serious thought towards home security. These solutions from Häfele can allow you to control multi-dimensional aspects of home access through a single locking device, as per your specific lifestyle and at the leisure of your convenience. So it’s time to move to a smarter way of life – it’s time to “REinvent Access”!
Through this range, we would like to introduce you 5 home security wonders that will redefine the spectrum of security and access for your homes:
REVEAL: Because you need the highest form of security…
REAL: Because you need a better security solution…
RESIZE: Because your fashionable door needs its ‘right’ match…
REPLACE: Because your mechanical lock needs an upgrade…
REBELL: Because you need a “100” percent…
Nawzer Kerawala,
|Image Caption : At the launch of Häfele’s Digital Door Security System: (L to R) Mr. Gaurav Vishal – Product Management Head, Mr. Nilesh Dave – Häfele Sales Director, Mr. Jurgen Wolf – Managing Director – Häfele India & South Asia, Ms. Sheetal Shivan – Assistant Product Manager – Digital Security Systems & Mr. Nikhil Jain – Product Manager – Architecture Hardware & Digital Security Systems – Häfele India
|click for high-res image
|Image Caption : Mr. Jurgen Wolf – Managing Director – Häfele India & South Asia at the launch of Häfele’s Digital Door Security System
|click for high-res image