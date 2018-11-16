Häfele

Over the years, evolution in living patterns has demanded more from the traditional key than mere home security. People move out of their homes much more – be it for short durations to work or longer durations for holidays; and the home is left to the limited realms of security provided by a simple lock and key. During this time, the home has to be accessible to few key people like the domestic help coming in for household chores or children returning from school or maybe even a guest wanting to use your house while you are away on vacation. At the same time, the home has to be secured from break-ins or unwanted access. And so comes to mind some pertinent questions about the modest possibilities of security from a key: Can a key…

…Allow remote access? …Manage selective access? …Smile its way to opening a lock? …Tell who tried to break into your home? …Raise alarms during break-ins? …BE TRUSTED? Today, people want smarter and convenient options to manage the access to their homes – the question is no longer about who stays out of the house but who can be let in. Häfele introduces a new perspective to home security with its integrated range of Digital Home Security Solutions. With this range we bring to you the most advanced technologies in digital access modes, safety features, convenient settings and much more; attempting to provoke a serious thought towards home security. These solutions from Häfele can allow you to control multi-dimensional aspects of home access through a single locking device, as per your specific lifestyle and at the leisure of your convenience. So it’s time to move to a smarter way of life – it’s time to “REinvent Access”! Through this range, we would like to introduce you 5 home security wonders that will redefine the spectrum of security and access for your homes: REVEAL: Because you need the highest form of security… Häfele’s REVEAL Digital Lock carefully scrutinizes every individual need that you may have from your home security system and presents itself as the ideal answer for all those needs. This fully-loaded face-recognition lock comes with the highest standards of technology that reads over 170 points on the user’s face – this means that it is highly sensitive to even the flinch of a nerve on your face and will only allow access if you exactly emulate the expression that was pre-set as your access recognition. REAL: Because you need a better security solution… Its time your digital door security system gets a promotion with Häfele’s REAL Digital Door Lock. True to its name, this lock addresses the ‘real’ needs of holistic home security through its feature-rich proposition. With 4 different access modes – Finger Print, Key Pad, RFID and Mechanical Key – Häfele’s REAL Digital Lock brings you optimum security and more choices. RESIZE: Because your fashionable door needs its ‘right’ match… Häfele’s RESIZE Digital Lock uniquely combines incomparable technology with an aesthetic design, bringing the much-desired ornamentation to your door while also securing your home with planned access. Owing to its singular design, RESIZE allows you to combine its existence with any preferred lever handle as per your choice. This brings in a whiff of customization to your approach while designing the security needs for your door- you may not otherwise find such flexibility in the market. REPLACE: Because your mechanical lock needs an upgrade… Häfele’s REPLACE Digital Lock is designed to bring a seamless transition from traditional mechanical locks to sophisticated digital security systems. As the name suggests, this lock will replace the limitations of the traditional lock-and-key with the innumerous possibilities of a tech-savvy digital lock- and literally overnight. With 3 different access modes – Key Pad, RFID and Mechanical Key – Häfele’s REPLACE Digital Lock addresses your principal security needs; and the possibility of combining two access modes neutralizes any chances of a break-in. REBELL: Because you need a “100” percent… Häfele’s REBELL video doorbell completes our offering for holistic home security with an added touch of smartness. This Wi-Fi enabled solution can be integrated into your smartphone through a feature-packed App that allows you to remotely manage all functions at your fingertips. This means that you could be lazing in your bed or sitting at your office desk or shopping at your favourite mall and yet you can see or even talk to the person standing at your doorstep.