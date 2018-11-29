Go Fish Entertainment has been a leading name in the Media and Entertainment space in India for over 13 years and has worked closely with prominent brands, leading celebrities & production houses to find unique marketing solutions in this highly chaotic but vibrant space.

Go Fish was recently recognised as one of ‘The 10 Most Innovative Companies to watch in 2018’(as per INSIGHTS SUCCESS magazine) for its innovative solutions and diversified service offering.

In the 13 years since the company’s inception, it has worked closely with brands like Havells, Radico Khaitan, Trident India, Standard Electricals, Philips, Lloyd, Volvo, CEAT, Tag Heuer, Cadbury, Colgate, Hero Cycles, Samsung, Emami, Cycle Agarbati, Airtel, Fila, WWE, Stay Happi, Asics and others where they facilitated an integrated marketing solution and engaged various Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, John Abraham and others with various brands.

Go Fish has recently executed an integrated marketing campaign Pan India across various platforms like Television, Cinemas and Social Media for Magic Moments – Music Studio, a part of the Radico Khaitan Group.

Few of our other ongoing & upcoming projects are for Havells, Lloyd AC, StayHappi, Asics, Radico Khaitan, Standard Electricals, Trident India & Others.

The company’s focus has always been on creating and reinforcing enriching experiences for its clients as brand KPI delivery and brand satisfaction is the ethos followed at Go Fish. The company aims to differentiate itself from the rest by creating new and innovative ways to help market and position brands better, through new and emerging technologies like Augmented Reality for which, it plans to create a dedicated platform in the near future.

