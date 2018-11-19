Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited was named ‘Indian Outdoor LED Lighting Company of the Year’ at Frost & Sullivan’s 2018 India Best Practices Awards Banquet. Each year, the awards are presented to companies that have shown significant growth in their respective industries, identified emerging trends before they become a marketplace standard, and created advanced technologies that catalyze and transform industries.



Given that Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has seen a steady growth of its lighting business with the introduction of energy-efficient LED lights, the company saw recognition at this prestigious platform. The company’s LED lamp sales volume recorded 101% growth, as revenue grew by 62% in FY 17-18. This growth has mainly been driven by growing energy efficiency interests and decreasing manufacturing costs.



In the outdoor LED lighting segment, the company offers street lighting, landscape, city beautification, and flood lighting. The Crompton HAWK and Pluto series in outdoor LED lighting are seen as the most favorable products with aesthetically appealing and robust aluminum cast frames. The company’s LED outdoor lighting products have been implemented in national highways and roadways across the country and operate under rough conditions with great efficiency. Innovative products, deepening distribution reach, operational efficiencies, and strengthening of critical capabilities have anchored Crompton’s faster-than-industry growth pace over the year.



Talking about the recognition, Arushi Thakur Upadhyay, Associate Director, Measurement & Instrumentation Practice, Frost & Sullivan, said, “Government initiatives in infrastructure and development have fueled the demand for efficiency and durability in lighting products. Outdoor LED lighting, which is an integral part of the infrastructure, recorded exemplary growth. Crompton delivers high performance, long-lasting and cost-effective solid-state lighting (SSL) products to business, government, and mass market consumers. Its products have been tailored according to the varied needs of the Indian consumer and have been the brand of choice for many local government projects in the nation. Quality products, significant market penetration, and over two decades of experience have established Crompton as the market leader and one of the fastest growing companies in the lighting segment in India.”



On winning the award, Rajesh Naik, Vice President, Crompton Lighting Division, said, “We are delighted to have been awarded and recognized at this reputed platform for our LED Lighting solutions. This helps us in our endeavour to continue our focus on meeting consumer’s growing needs and their expectations for innovative and quality products.”



The Frost & Sullivan awards recognize companies across regional and global markets for outstanding achievements and performance in regional and global markets and for superior leadership, technological innovation, customer service, strategic product development, and so on.



An eminent jury deliberated over structured data, in addition to research-backed presentation/recommendations from in-house senior industry experts, to shortlist nominees. Frost & Sullivan’s industry experts track markets and companies by holding detailed interactions with industry experts, market participants, end users, other stakeholders/value chain players, and by extensive research of proprietary data to compile the Jury Evaluation Matrix. Following evaluation and deliberation, the jury finalizes the awardee from the nominees.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community.

Website: http://ww2.frost.com



About Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India’s market leader in fans, the No. 1 player in residential pumps, and holds leading market positions in its other product categories. The business manufactures and markets a wide spectrum of consumer products, ranging from fans, lamps, and luminaires to pumps and household appliances such as water heaters, kitchen appliances, etc. The consumer business has a strong dealer base across the country and a wide service network offering robust aftersales services to its customers.