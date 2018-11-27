Frost & Sullivan

th edition of ‘Sustainability 4.0 Awards’ on 21st June, 2019 in Mumbai. For the last two years, Frost & Sullivan and TERI have been hosting the program together and aspire to be the driver of sustainable development among organizations in the country through this awards platform. The mission of this program is to partner with participants in their sustainability journey, while recognizing business enterprises that have adopted a holistic sustainability framework integrated into the organization’s DNA.



Companies interested in participating in this edition of the awards need to submit their nominations by December 31st, 2018. To know more about the awards or to participate, please mail to Ms. Sutanuka Sarkar at with your full name, company name, title, telephone number and company e-mail address or please log on to the event website – http://sustainability4awards.org/



The assessment framework for ‘Sustainability 4.0 Awards’, has four major parameters (Purpose, Planet, People and Partnership) and 13 sub-parameters. The evaluation framework is regularly updated taking into consideration global sustainability frameworks and future sustainability challenges and reporting requirements. Each participant is evaluated by a team of experts from Frost & Sullivan and TERI, benchmarked against peers and competitors, and strengths and opportunities for improvements are highlighted, to take their sustainability journey ahead.



Talking about the awards program this year, Y.S. Shashidhar, Partner & Managing Director, Frost & Sullivan – Middle East, Africa and South Asia, said, “We are witnessing sustainability morphing from being an instrument of change to being the ingredient of success. Sustainable development is becoming a core component of business strategy and is fast gaining prominence among industry leaders in the manufacturing and service sectors alike. Frost & Sullivan and TERI through this platform are accelerating the sustainability journey in the country. The rapid pace of resource depletion and impact of economic development on climate change requires an alternate thinking and speedy implementation.”



Expressing his thoughts on the awards, Dr. Ajay Mathur, Director General, TERI, conveyed , “The fact that it pays to be aligned with the principles of sustainable development cannot be emphasized enough. Nothing amplifies successful behavior than recognition in a framework of aspiration. The Sustainability 4.0 Awards reflect this measurable framework for benchmarking the efforts of corporates. Our partnership with Frost & Sullivan is enabling large number of companies to move towards structured sustainability programs.”



The award program has three levels of recognition – ‘Believers’, ‘Challengers’ and ‘Leaders’ with respective, predefined qualifying scores. The top two highest scoring companies (overall) will be recognized with ‘Sustainable Business of the Year’ and ‘Sustainable Business of the Year – 1st Runner-up’ awards, respectively. This year onwards, ‘Jury Special Mention Award’ will be conferred for programs that are best in class, are scalable and are replicable across industry verticals. Through this recognition, we aim to enhance sharing of best practices across the organizations. Number of recognitions in this category will be at sole discretion of the Jury members.



The application is open to companies in India and the Middle East (covering the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Lebanon and Egypt) across the following sectors: Frost & Sullivan and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) will jointly host the 10edition of ‘’ onin Mumbai. For the last two years, Frost & Sullivan and TERI have been hosting the program together and aspire to be the driver of sustainable development among organizations in the country through this awards platform. The mission of this program is to partner with participants in their sustainability journey, while recognizing business enterprises that have adopted a holistic sustainability framework integrated into the organization’s DNA.mail to Ms. Sutanuka Sarkar at [email protected] The assessment framework for ‘Sustainability 4.0 Awards’, has four major parameters (Purpose, Planet, People and Partnership) and 13 sub-parameters. The evaluation framework is regularly updated taking into consideration global sustainability frameworks and future sustainability challenges and reporting requirements. Each participant is evaluated by a team of experts from Frost & Sullivan and TERI, benchmarked against peers and competitors, and strengths and opportunities for improvements are highlighted, to take their sustainability journey ahead.The award program has three levels of recognition – ‘Believers’, ‘Challengers’ and ‘Leaders’ with respective, predefined qualifying scores. The top two highest scoring companies (overall) will be recognized withandawards, respectively. This year onwards, ‘Jury Special Mention Award’ will be conferred for programs that are best in class, are scalable and are replicable across industry verticals. Through this recognition, we aim to enhance sharing of best practices across the organizations. Number of recognitions in this category will be at sole discretion of the Jury members.The application is open to companies in India and the Middle East (covering the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Lebanon and Egypt) across the following sectors: Manufacturing

Logistics

Hotels

IT and ITeS

KPO

BPO

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Construction

Telecommunications

Healthcare This event is supported by media partners – Commercial Vehicle and MTLEXS.

About Frost & Sullivan Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion Website: http://ww2.frost.com Twitter: @Frost_Sullivan & @Frost_MENASA (Event Hashtag: #sustainability4.0awards 2019)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/frostandsullivan.india.7

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/frost-&-sullivan-%E2%80%93-middle-east-north-africa-south-asia/ About TERI The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) is a leading think tank dedicated to conducting research for sustainable development of India and the Global South. TERI was established in 1974 as an information center on energy issues. However, over the following decades, it made a mark as a research institute, whose policy and technology solutions transformed people’s lives and the environment. TERI’s key focus lies in promoting clean energy, water management, pollution management, sustainable agriculture and climate resilience. TERI’s Council for Business Sustainability connects its research work with the corporate sector. The Council guides the Indian corporates to frame and implement their sustainability agenda.