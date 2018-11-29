The National Search for India’s True Heroes of 2018 culminated at a finale event held in Mumbai

Neurobion Forte felicitated the noble contribution of four True Heroes towards the public health system

In the present times, we are surrounded with heroic achievers who strive hard to make this world a better place, one extraordinary act at a time. While the entire society reaps the fruit of their diligence, these ‘True Heroes’ often lack the recognition they deserve. Pledging to bring these heroes under the spotlight, Merck’s Neurobion Forte, the Number 1 brand from Merck*, is back with its annual campaign #HelpingTrueHeroes.



The ethos of this campaign urges India to identify inspirational stories and felicitate them for their efforts. True to its brand promise ‘Saathi Asli Hero Ka’, Merck India set out on a journey across the country to look for True Heroes who are making strides to improve the public health system in India.



This search culminated in the finale event held today at Bandra Fort, Mumbai, where Neurobion Forte felicitated four of India’s True Heroes who have displayed unwavering determination and courage towards working for a healthy India – Sunil Mishra from Mumbai, Venkatraman from Erode, Kalavati Devi from Kanpur, and Manika Majumdar from Kolkata have been identified as this years’ heroes.

Elaborating on #HelpingTrueHeroes, Mr. Milind Thatte, Managing Director Merck India, said, “With #HelpingTrueHeroes, Neurobion Forte has been committed to identifying and felicitating people who work exceptionally hard to transform our society into a better place, while helping communities lead a wholesome life. Usually their stories would only be restricted to a particular area but through this initiative, we have scaled their inspiring journeys across the country in an effort to ensure their efforts receive the recognition they deserve."

Elevating the significance of the ceremony, the event was graced with enthralling acts from groups like the Victoria School of Blind – who performed a mallakhamb act, the Udaan Group and Dharavi Rocks – a group of teenagers from Dharavi who delivered an engaging music performance.

In attendance of the event was Mr. D Sivanandan, ex DGP of Maharashtra, who commented, “I am glad to have attended the finale of Neurobion Forte’s Helping True Heroes 2018 in Mumbai. Helping True Heroes is a very noble concept by Neurobion Forte, which inspires people to search for their inner heroes and serve for the betterment of our society. I would like to applaud the efforts of the four individuals identified through this initiative this year, who have wholeheartedly undertaken initiatives that make the society a better place for us.”

Helping True Heroes began in 2017 and has identified 4 heroes every year so far – Heroes who have channeled their faith in social causes to make a difference in the society. This year, we identified those heroes who have been making an effort towards improving the public health system and making the country a better place to be in.

Talking about his journey, Sunil Mishra from Mumbai said, “When I started using my auto rickshaw as an ambulance, it never crossed my mind that my story will be taken across the country. I could never have imagined the impact my story would create by hitting the headlines across the country. This initiative by Neurobion Forte has made it possible. I hope to help more people by putting my vehicle to good use and make sure nobody suffers the way I did.”

Venkatraman from Erode added, “One hears about inspiring stories coming from all corners of the country. I never imagined that I would be one of them. I have never considered the impact my decisions would make to my personal wealth and finances, when it comes to running my restaurant and providing meals to the poor and needy. My objective has always been to ensure food will never be a hurdle for families suffering. Winning the True Hero award would definitely help me strive to help more people.”

Kalavati Devi from Kanpur said, “Poor sanitation was a major concern in my area. I was determined to begin a change and make the village a better place to live in. Soon, I realized this change needed to happen across all villages in Kanpur, and I decided to put all my efforts in making it possible. The support that I have received from Neurobion Forte has helped me elevate my cause further and I thank them immensely for it.”

Manika Majumdar from Kolkata added, “Mental health is an important issue and a neglected problem amongst people in India. Therefore, I have always aimed to prioritize the importance of mental health amongst people and help them be aware about the harmful effects of poor mental condition. I am hoping through this platform helps me reach out to more people are aware of the negative effects of Mental Health.”

To commemorate and celebrate the True Heroes, famous actress and philanthropist, Dia Mirza was also present at the event. She commented, “We live in a society where we constantly need each other’s support to live in harmony. Not all of us are fortunate enough to live a life that is lavish and free of hardships. People around us have many battles to fight, battles, which we are witness to, but are unable to help them with. I am privileged to be invited for the finale of Neurobion Forte’s Helping True Heroes 2018, as the stories of all four heroes have struck a chord in my heart. I hope we can all take a leaf out of the books of these True Heroes and work together for the betterment of the society at large.”

