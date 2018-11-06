Forever 21
Forever 21, the most loved international fast fashion destination from Los Angeles, California, and part of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., re-opens the store at Mall of India on November 2nd, 2018 at Noida, New Delhi. The refreshing new look gives the shoppers an unforgettable experience bringing classic, international designs with fresh and chic merchandise which effortlessly reflects the brand’s promise of a fulfilling shopping experience.
Walk into the revamped Forever 21 store at Mall of India for an International shopping experience and make it a date with your friends and family.
Forever 21 is a California-based fast fashion brand that entered the Indian market in 2010 and has considerably grown since then. With 20 stores in major cities in the country, it has built a strong market for itself and has already become a brand of choice for many fashion-conscious women.
In July 2016, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited acquired the exclusive online and offline rights to Forever 21’s India network. The partnership between Forever 21 and ABFRL marks a milestone in the creation of the largest integrated branded fashion player in India, with a strong foothold in the women’s wear segment, given the growing popularity of fast fashion and the young demographics of the country.
Forever 21 in India offers clothes and accessories for Men, Women, and Girls. With growing demand for its trendy streetwear and subtle contemporary pieces, the brand launched its exclusive website (www.Forever21.com/In) for the Indian market in June 2014, and now reaches out to its customers in over 300 towns and cities of the country.
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) was formed after the consolidation of the branded apparel businesses of Aditya Birla Group comprising Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd.’s (ABNL) Madura Fashion division and ABNL's subsidiaries Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Limited (PFRL) and Madura Garments Lifestyle Retail Company Limited (MGLRCL) in May 2015. Post the consolidation, PFRL was renamed as Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. ABFRL is India's No 1. Fashion Lifestyle entity, growing at a rate in excess of 20 percent over the last 5 years. ABFRL altogether hosts India's largest fashion network with over 7,000 points of sale across over 375 cities and towns, which include more than 2,000 exclusive ABFRL brand store.
