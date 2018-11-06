Forever 21, the most loved international fast fashion destination from Los Angeles, California, and part of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., re-opens the store at Mall of India on November 2nd, 2018 at Noida, New Delhi. The refreshing new look gives the shoppers an unforgettable experience bringing classic, international designs with fresh and chic merchandise which effortlessly reflects the brand’s promise of a fulfilling shopping experience.



The revamped store is best identified as ultra-modern, which houses fresh styles straight off the streets and fashion districts of LA. Get your hands on the latest global, contemporary and chic designs loved by all under one roof. The new collection comprises of trendy party wear outfits, laid-back streetwear styles, sophisticated contemporary outfits, and edgy athleisure wear. Step up your style quotient with a wide range of international footwear designs, which include – boots, slip-ons, sandals and much more.



The New and revamped store extends an array of exciting offers to its shoppers with a chance to win an international trip.

The Customer who has the highest shopping bill between 2 nd -11 th November, 2018 on a minimum bill value of Rs 75,000* will walk home with a trip to LA with her BFF

Like retail therapy, a weekend getaway is what everyone looks forward to, shop for a minimum value of Rs 15000* and win an assured weekend gateway with your BFF

Further, delighting the loyal customer, shopping at Forever 21 between the 2 nd of November to 7 th of November 2018 will win a voucher worth Rs 1000 on a shopping of Rs 2499/- *

Gear up for your next shopping spree by winning vouchers worth Rs 3000 on a shopping of Rs 4999/-*

Everyone gets lucky with Forever 21 – Apart from the crackling offers and prizes, every customer who shops at the revamped store is gifted a branded coffee mug on any purchase value

Walk into the revamped Forever 21 store at Mall of India for an International shopping experience and make it a date with your friends and family.



*Terms and condition apply

About Forever 21

Forever 21 is a California-based fast fashion brand that entered the Indian market in 2010 and has considerably grown since then. With 20 stores in major cities in the country, it has built a strong market for itself and has already become a brand of choice for many fashion-conscious women.

In July 2016, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited acquired the exclusive online and offline rights to Forever 21’s India network. The partnership between Forever 21 and ABFRL marks a milestone in the creation of the largest integrated branded fashion player in India, with a strong foothold in the women’s wear segment, given the growing popularity of fast fashion and the young demographics of the country.

Forever 21 in India offers clothes and accessories for Men, Women, and Girls. With growing demand for its trendy streetwear and subtle contemporary pieces, the brand launched its exclusive website (www.Forever21.com/In) for the Indian market in June 2014, and now reaches out to its customers in over 300 towns and cities of the country.



About Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) was formed after the consolidation of the branded apparel businesses of Aditya Birla Group comprising Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd.’s (ABNL) Madura Fashion division and ABNL's subsidiaries Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Limited (PFRL) and Madura Garments Lifestyle Retail Company Limited (MGLRCL) in May 2015. Post the consolidation, PFRL was renamed as Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. ABFRL is India's No 1. Fashion Lifestyle entity, growing at a rate in excess of 20 percent over the last 5 years. ABFRL altogether hosts India's largest fashion network with over 7,000 points of sale across over 375 cities and towns, which include more than 2,000 exclusive ABFRL brand store.