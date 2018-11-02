Snapdeal.com Friday, November 2, 2018 2:30PM IST (9:00AM GMT)   Final Diwali Sale on Snapdeal to Provide Extra Discounts   New Delhi, Delhi, India Snapdeal’s 3-day final Diwali Sale edition of its Mega Diwali Sale starts 2nd November and will run till 4th November.  

  • Festive discounts on gold coins, Diwali lights and winter apparel 
  • 'Stock and Save' and stock on health supplements and pet food
  • Save 20% on future travel
  • 15% Cashback with Citi Bank cards
  • Toy Clearance Sale 

This edition of the sale provides users great savings by 'Stock and Save' options on regular use products like whey protein and pet food.
 
This sale also provides users discounts on their future travels via a 20% discount on Cleartrip Gift cards, which can be used for hotel and flight bookings over the next 12 months. There is also a 10% flat discount on Thomas Cook cards and a flat 10% saving on forex purchases via Bookmyforex cards.
 
This edition of the sale will provide extra discounts on the best selling items like Sarees, Bedsheets, LED lights, Utensils, Mixer grinders, Speakers, Geysers, Blankets, and Dryfruits.
 
The sale has also added winter items like kids’ sweatshirts, warm Gym-wear and fall jackets to its selection. There is a toy clearance sale to help buyers make the most of the Diwali holidays.
 
For the ones who wish to complete the festive look, Snapdeal has great deals on belts, sunglasses, wallets, and watches.
 
Snapdeal has also launched 'Dhanteras' Store. The store has a range of gold and silver coins, fine jewelry from TBZ and Bluestone, gold and silver plated gifts, cookware, dinnerware, electronic appliances, mobiles, tablets, and more.
 
Another innovative product is an LCD Writing Pad – this e-writer is a substitute for paper and a must-have for the eco-conscious.
 
In addition to these offers, Citi Bank credit card users will save more with a 15% cashback offer which is available during this sale.
 
Here are some of the glimpses of the sale:

  • LCD writing pads: starting Rs 329
  • Toy Clearance Sale: Minimum 50% off
  • Pet food l Pedigree, Royal Canin, Drools: Up to 25%
  • Belts, Wallets, Sunglasses, Watches: Minimum 50%
  • Bathroom fittings l Jaguar, Cera, more: 30-65% off
  • Diwali lights: Starting Rs 89
  • Kids’ sweatshirts: Under 999
  • Compression wear, gym wear: Under 699
  • Stylish Fall Jackets: Starting Rs 399
  • Men’s jackets, sweatshirts, more: up to 70%
  • Dhanteras Store l precious coins & jewelry, cookware, appliance, more: upto 60%
