Fabindia was awarded Best Digital Campaign in the Efficiency Category for its Digital campaign #IndigoGram, at DMA Asia Echo Award 2018 held in Mumbai. The 8th DMA India Annual & Awards recognize the most data-inspired storytellers and their innovative marketing campaigns that engage effectively with their audiences.



In keeping with its current digital and social media focused marketing strategy, Fabindia has made considered foray into intelligent storytelling to drive brand conversations. The Award winning campaign was part of the launch of its annual offering, the Indigo collection, marketed as #NotJustAnyIndigo. The campaign #IndigoGram was conceptualized and promoted purely as User Generated Content on Instagram. The award recognizes all aspects of execution and operational excellence in engagement, with active customer participation.



Speaking on win Karan Kumar, Chief Brand & Marketing Officer, said, “Fabindia’s marketing strategy is rooted firmly in vast repertoire of authentic and compelling stories that differentiate our brand and products. Our intention is to effectively share these stories with our audiences to foster greater affection and engagement with our brand. While the platforms we engage on are varied, digital and social media lends itself intuitively to greater conversations around Fabindia, its partnership with rural craftspersons and what that brings alive as products for the progressive urban consumers. It is indeed very special to be recognized and honored by a leading industry platform in this endeavor.”



With 286 stores across 105 cities in India and 14 international stores, Fabindia Overseas Private Limited is India’s largest retail platform for a wide range of products produced by artisans living largely in rural areas.



The company’s endeavour is to blend indigenous craft techniques with contemporary designs, presenting aesthetic and affordable hand-crafted products to today’s consumers, using natural materials and fibres. The product range extends from a large variety of apparel for men, women and children to home furnishings, furniture, gifts, jewellery, organic food and personal care products.

