The Joint Entrance Exam for admission into the premier IITs is among the toughest, most cut-throat competitive exams in India. One could argue that in terms of scale and selection, it is among the toughest exams in the world. No wonder then that preparation stress and anxiety dominates the life of most aspirants, who are in search of a credible resource to help them crack the JEE entrance with confidence.



The doyen of digital learning, Extramarks, has recently revamped its IIT-JEE app to cater to the exam prep of engineering aspirants, especially keeping in mind the latest developments in the exam pattern. As is common knowledge now, the National Testing Agency (NTA), constituted in November 2017, will be conducting the IIT-JEE entrance test, 2019 onwards. The test will be held twice, once in January and then in April, but the most significant aspect of this development is that the test will only take place in the ONLINE mode.



This being a new development, the anxiety among students, who are as yet not prepared to deal with exam pressure in the online mode, is on a rise. Bearing this in mind, Extramarks has remodeled its IIT-JEE Prep app into a robust testing platform, to give students a complete hang of the online climate of testing. The gap created by the change in exam format, as announced in July this year, is being bridged by the timely introduction of the app by Extramarks.



“We have developed a robust testing engine, which can tremendously benefit the students looking at giving the JEE exam in 2019,” shared Atul Kulshrestha, Chairman and Managing Director, Extramarks Education. He further adds, “Experts and educators with proven test records have been brought on board to create and curate practice and mock test papers. We’ve been very meticulous while shaping our IIT-JEE app, keeping up with the current changes and needs.”



The app boasts of a Weekly Test series, wherein, once a week, students can avail the opportunity to be nationally tested along with their peers, thus gaining a comprehensive insight into where they stand. Like Atul shared, educators whose students have gained top ranked in the previous IIT entrance exams, have curated this series of tests. They will help students get a feel of the actual exam. In addition, several mock test papers, practice test papers and previous years papers are available through the app as well. Extramarks deeply believes in personalization of the learning experience, and keeping that in mind, there is an option for the students to self-create chapter and subject-wise tests, picking areas they think they need more practice in.



Another significant feature of the app is the extensive and deep real-time reports generated through student performances. The app is AI and data analytics backed, which helps in letting a student understand areas of strengths and improvement, thus leading to an informed planning of study.



The app carries updated exam information, pattern and syllabus, thus being a smart-phone capsule to be carried along by the serious JEE aspirants everywhere and learning on the go.