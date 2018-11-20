Most households tend to face the issue of having smelly scrubbers. The existence of bacteria propagates extensively in the presence of food particles that are invariably stuck in the scrubbers. This leads to a bad smell. These bacteria cannot be seen by the naked eye. But, due to the malodour, #TheNoseKnows their presence.

The Exo Bacto Scrub scrubber is impregnated with Bactogard. This stops the propagation of bacteria within the scrubber & therefore reduces malodour by 94.2%.

In this video, Anti-bacterial Exo by Jyothy Laboratories Ltd. partnered with members of COFVI (College of Fragrance for the Visually Impaired) to put this claim to test.

The fact that the visually impaired have a better sense of smell than others is a factor that helped in getting an unbiased outcome.

In this video, the Exo Bacto Scrub has been pitted against an ordinary scrubber.

Both scrubbers were soiled with leftover food and kept in a controlled environment for 12 hours.

We were pleasantly surprised by the test results!

Like the gifted members in the video, you too can trust your nose – because #TheNoseKnows.

About Jyothy Laboratories

Jyothy Laboratories was founded in 1983 by a promising entrepreneur, MP Ramachandran in Thrissur, Kerala. He began his dream project, Jyothy Laboratories with ₹5,000 and a vision to create an impact by touching people’s lives. What began as a proprietary concern that manufactured and sold a single product in a single district has grown to become a multi-brand, multi-product company with operations all over the country. Today, with a group turnover of ₹1600 Crores, Jyothy Laboratories is hailed as one of the most trusted brands.

The company is known for products that are reasonably priced, conveniently packaged, extensively distributed and supported by strategic communication.