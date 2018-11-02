Esha Media is excited to announce the launch of URLCART.in, a url optimization and social media management platform.



“Our focus when developing urlcart.in was to create an indispensable resource that will transform URLs from a destination to a source of information. We wanted to help brands, marketers and other gain some control over the chaotic world of online advertising and marketing,” said Raman Iyer, Director, Esha Media Research Limited.



URLCART’s versatile range of tools will help resolve many of the issues that occur when managing an online campaign. Users will be able to:

Quickly shorten urls and generate QR codes directly from the dashboard

Run targeted campaigns by creating campaign-specific target audiences and using geo and device targeting filters

Build brand awareness with easy-to-use page customization tools that will help them add branding to a generic landing page

Boost sales by creating and publishing promotion overlays to the landing page

Mange most campaign-centric activities easily through a single location, even when out-of-office

Enhance the effectiveness of your campaign with smart targeting with use of pixels

Transform your url into an information gathering tool using and gain insights into content effectiveness by tracking clicks, shares, location, devices, demographics and more

Generate analytics reports to better understand customer behavior, buying patterns and more

Leverage knowledge to optimize campaign content and tweak media buys, thus, increasing campaigns' reach and impact

For more information about urlcart’s offerings, click here.

About URLCART



URL Cart is a URL optimization and management platform. It helps brands, marketers and individuals shorten URLs, generate QR codes, manage campaigns, auto schedule posts, monitor posts, track reach and generate analytic reports.



UrlCart was conceptualized and developed by Esha Media Research Limited, a professional company managed by media professionals with over a decade of experience in media and technology.​

For more information, visit www.urlcart.in