Emerson Process Management (India) Pvt. Ltd. was named “Indian Industrial Valves Company of the Year” at Frost & Sullivan’s 2018 India Best Practices Awards Banquet held in Mumbai.



Emerson is a leader in the automation solutions industry, providing solutions to challenges through innovative technologies and core initiatives, such as Project Certainty™ and Operational Certainty™. These programs have enabled customers to achieve transformational improvements on capital project execution and optimize inefficient work practices, while introducing them to advanced digital technologies and providing clear roadmaps for top quartile performance. As a result, customers in the region have reduced the billions of dollars lost annually due to project excesses and subpar performance.



Congratulating Emerson on their win, Arunkumar Janarthanan, Associate Director, Industrial Automation and Control Practice, Frost & Sullivan, said, “Industrial valves market being a traditional yet critical industry has always been dominated by firms that possess a large product portfolio and an exceptional reach. Emerson has strategically placed itself as a key participant in this space by positioning a combination of its product and industry expertise. Their key value proposition lies in their ability to not just offer process equipment such as the industrial valves, but also the total advanced automation, control and instrumentation solutions. The company is focused on delivering the most important current day customer requirement of 100% asset uptime and process efficiency through its portfolio of solutions. With the rising shift towards automation across industries, Emerson is expected to show a steady growth in the valves solutions market in India.”



“The Emerson team in India is truly honored to be recognized as a leader and innovator in valve technologies across process industries”, said Amit Paithankar, Vice President Asia Pacific Sales – Final Control, Emerson Automation Solutions. “In addition to our broad portfolio, the team takes pride in providing a 360-degree approach to offer solutions, from creating highly engineered components to round-the-clock maintenance services that help customers achieve top quartile performance. This end-to-end approach has established us as the Main Valve Partner™ for several companies in the region, and it’s an honor to be recognized for this dedication to helping customers stay competitive.”



Frost & Sullivan awards recognize companies across regional and global markets for outstanding achievement and performance in regional and global markets and for superior leadership, technological innovation, customer service, strategic product development and so on.



An eminent jury deliberated over structured data, in addition to research-backed presentation/recommendations from in-house senior industry experts, to shortlist nominees. Frost & Sullivan’s industry experts track markets and companies by holding detailed interactions with industry experts, market participants, end users, other stakeholders/value chain players, and by extensive research of proprietary data to compile the Jury Evaluation Matrix. Following evaluation and deliberation, the jury finalized the awardee from the nominees.

