Over 6000 participants at the 2-day event held at Dosti West County – Balkum, Thane (W)

A true test of one's physical as well as mental endurance rd edition of the ‘Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit' was held at Dosti West County, Balkum Thane (W) a project by Dosti Realty on 17th and 18th November, 2018. The event witnessed a crowd of over 6000 participants of varying ages and fitness levels. Both individuals, running groups and companies such as Morgan Stanley, NewGen, AP Maersk, EY, BNP Bank etc participated from across the city of Mumbai as well as other cities across the country. The event also saw participants from Germany, Chile, Australia, UK, Netherlands, Latvia among other countries come and test their limits on the tough obstacle course. Mumbai’s 3edition of the ‘' was held ata project by Dosti Realty on 17th and 18th November, 2018The event witnessed a crowd of over 6000 participants of varying ages and fitness levels. Both individuals, running groups and companies such as Morgan Stanley, NewGen, AP Maersk, EY, BNP Bank etc participated from across the city of Mumbai as well as other cities across the country. The event also saw participants from Germany, Chile, Australia, UK, Netherlands, Latvia among other countries come and test their limits on the tough obstacle course. “Dosti Realty firmly believes that fitness is a very important part of a person’s daily life. Dosti West County is a project that once completed will have array of amenities like swimming pool, gymnasium, squash court, badminton court, futsal, box cricket etc so it was only apt for the Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit Mumbai edition to be held here. The turnout for the event was phenomenal and we are also extremely proud to felicitate Mr. Sunil Kumar and Mr. Sukhchain Singh from the Indian army who completed the course in 23 mins 40 sec and 24 mins 40 sec minutes respectively. In the womens’ category Meghna Kukreja and Diksha Kapoor took the 1st and 2nd spot respectively. We wish the team the Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit all the best for the future editions,” says Mr. Deepak Goradia – Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Dosti Realty



The Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit course of 15 Military style obstacles truly tested the physical as well as mental strength the participants in Mumbai. Set amidst the land parcel of Dosti West County, Balkum Thane (W) spread across 25 acres, each feat proved to have its own set of challenges. The meticulous lay out of the course and seamless event planning coupled with on-ground entertainment and a chance to experience a most exciting weekend in their city, gave the participants and spectators alike a weekend they will not forget. Commenting on the event, Adnan Adeeb, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Volano Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. said, “I want to dedicate the Mumbai Edition of the Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit to the spirit of this city and to the indomitable attitude of all participants who signed up to enjoy an experience of a lifetime. We aim to make Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit a landmark race and will continuously engage with our Swift Devil Slayers to make it a bigger and better experience every year. We are also confident that we’ll receive a greater response with each passing year, thereby making this one of the most sought-after races in India.”

