Dosti Realty
|
Mumbai’s 3rd edition of the ‘Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit' was held at Dosti West County, Balkum Thane (W) a project by Dosti Realty on 17th and 18th November, 2018. The event witnessed a crowd of over 6000 participants of varying ages and fitness levels. Both individuals, running groups and companies such as Morgan Stanley, NewGen, AP Maersk, EY, BNP Bank etc participated from across the city of Mumbai as well as other cities across the country. The event also saw participants from Germany, Chile, Australia, UK, Netherlands, Latvia among other countries come and test their limits on the tough obstacle course.
“Dosti Realty firmly believes that fitness is a very important part of a person’s daily life. Dosti West County is a project that once completed will have array of amenities like swimming pool, gymnasium, squash court, badminton court, futsal, box cricket etc so it was only apt for the Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit Mumbai edition to be held here. The turnout for the event was phenomenal and we are also extremely proud to felicitate Mr. Sunil Kumar and Mr. Sukhchain Singh from the Indian army who completed the course in 23 mins 40 sec and 24 mins 40 sec minutes respectively. In the womens’ category Meghna Kukreja and Diksha Kapoor took the 1st and 2nd spot respectively. We wish the team the Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit all the best for the future editions,” says Mr. Deepak Goradia – Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Dosti Realty
Commenting on the event, Adnan Adeeb, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Volano Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. said, “I want to dedicate the Mumbai Edition of the Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit to the spirit of this city and to the indomitable attitude of all participants who signed up to enjoy an experience of a lifetime. We aim to make Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit a landmark race and will continuously engage with our Swift Devil Slayers to make it a bigger and better experience every year. We are also confident that we’ll receive a greater response with each passing year, thereby making this one of the most sought-after races in India.”
|
Dharti Kothari,
|Image Caption : Mr. Adnan Adeeb, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Volano Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and Mr. Nitin Nagpal, CMO, Dosti Realty giving away the prize to Sunil Kumar
|click for high-res image
|Image Caption : Mr. Adnan Adeeb, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Volano Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and Mr. Nitin Nagpa,l CMO, Dosti Realty giving away the prize to Meghna Kukreja
|click for high-res image
|Image Caption : Dosti Realty successfully partners with Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit’s 3rd Mumbai edition, India’s biggest obstacle running property Event Glimpse
|click for high-res image