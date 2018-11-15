Dosti Realty, a leading real estate group catering to the Premium Apartments is all set to sponsor the venue – Dosti West County, Balkum Thane (W) for the 3rd Mumbai edition of the 'Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit' which is scheduled to host over 6000 runners across a two-day event on the 17th & 18th of November, 2018.



Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit course with its 15 Military style obstacles is a litmus test for the strength and endurance of any runner. A true test of one's physical as well as mental endurance, the leading obstacle running format has something to offer every participant irrespective of age, gender or fitness level. For the Participants representing both Corporate and social groups, the meticulous layout of the course and seamless event planning will be coupled with on-ground entertainment and a chance to experience a most exciting weekend in their city.



The event shall see participants across 3 different categories of participation – The Legends Cup – This is for those elite athletes for whom once is certainly not enough. The competition requires a minimum participation in 6 of the 8 events in this season, get to finish in the top 10 and get points allotted for each finish. At the end of the year, the leaderboard will show cumulative points earned and rank the top 10 for the Season. Up for grabs at the end of the season are 2 new cars and Rs 5 Lacs in cash prizes. The Competitive and the Non Competitive categories respectively are for those who wish to compete on the day and those who wish to join in the fun without worrying about the time taken to finish the course.



According to Deepak Goradia – Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Dosti Realty, “Dosti Realty firmly believes that fitness is a very important part of a person’s daily life. With this thought in mind most of our projects have an array of amenities like swimming pool, gymnasium, squash court, badminton court etc that help promote this aspect. We look forward to this partnership with the Devils Circuit for Mumbai which will be held at our project site Dosti West County located at Balkum, Thane (W) on 17th and 18th November, 2018.”



Commenting on the event, Adnan Adeeb, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Volano Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. said, “I want to dedicate the Mumbai Edition of the Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit to the spirit of this city and to the indomitable attitude of all participants who signed up to enjoy an experience of a lifetime. We aim to make Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit a landmark race and will continuously engage with our Swift Devil Slayers to make it a bigger and better experience every year. We are also confident that we’ll receive a greater response with each passing year, thereby making this one of the most sought-after races in India.”



Dosti West County – Dosti Oak project is registered under MahaRERANo. P51700006565, Dosti West County – Phase 2 – Dosti Cedar project is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700015258 , Dosti West County – Phase 3 – Dosti Westwood project is registered under MahaRERA No P51700015501, Dosti Desire – Dosti Pearl project has been registered under MahaRERA registration Number: P51700005623 & Dosti Imperia – Dosti Majesta project has been registered under MahaRERA registration Number: P51700010988 and are available on website – maharerait.mahaonline.gov.in under registered projects.

Please note that sale/lease of all premises in these projects shall be governed by agreement for sale/lease.

About Dosti Realty

Dosti Realty has been in the real estate business for over 3 decades and delivered more than 117 properties till date, providing homes to over 8,600+ families for over 42,700 residents. Encompassing a portfolio of 9.5 mn. sq. ft. Across Mumbai, the company has experience in various development types, be it Residential, Retail, IT Park etc. Over the years, it has been known for Aesthetics, Innovation, Quality, Timely Delivery, Trust and Transparency, Values that have built lasting relationships.