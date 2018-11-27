Dell, as part of the Dell Women’s Entrepreneur Network and in partnership with Springboard Enterprises, hosted a Women Funding Women global event, for the first time in Bangalore today. The event featured a network of innovators, investors and influencers who are dedicated to building high-growth companies led by women.

Dell has a long-standing commitment to support women’s empowerment, connecting women entrepreneurs with access to capital, networks and technology to grow their business. By conducting these regional events, Dell hopes that women across the globe will have more opportunity to be part of the formal economy and contribute to peaceful economic development within their communities and the region.

The session brought together women from within Dell EMC, and beyond to present on topics including milestones, challenges, and other realities faced by women in their entrepreneurial journey. Ms. Bharati Jacob, Founder & Partner, Seedfund, Subhra Chadda – Co-founder, Chumbak, Shabari Raje, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, Find Me A Shoe, Ranjana Nair, Co-Founder & CEO, Ray IoT Solutions and Shruti Sinha, Co-Founder & COO, Rehash Technologies, were the key participants.

The program focused on educating women entrepreneurs to succeed, specifically around access to capital and leveraging technology to scale. Joined by nearly 100 women entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and business leaders, the event shined a spotlight on the startup ecosystem and investment opportunities in India.

“Women’s entrepreneurship rates rose globally by 13 percent in 2017, reflecting the broader momentum of increased female representation across the public and private sectors in many regions around the world. However, access to capital and technology, as well as cultural and political barriers, continue to limit the success of women-owned businesses,” said Ingrid Devin, Director, DWEN. “Our mission is to empower women across the globe by removing barriers to entrepreneurship, accelerating positive change that allows them to thrive.”

“At Dell, diversity and inclusion is a business imperative and is supported by multiple initiatives. Bringing DWEN to India is an opportunity to foster a transformational environment for women entrepreneurs in the country. The platform provided by DWEN enables women entrepreneurs to learn from each other, to support each other and foster the growth of this community. Recognizing the unique challenges and leveraging this platform to convert them into opportunities, will certainly help accelerate their representation within India’s startup ecosystem,” said Sheenam Ohrie, Vice President, Enterprise, Data and Mobility Engineering, Dell Digital.

About the Dell Women’s Entrepreneur Network

Dell Technologies has the mission to empower entrepreneurs in the new world of digital transformation with the best technologies from day one to disruption. Dell Technologies partners with our top customers to advocate for entrepreneurs globally and provide the world’s best ecosystems and technology for growth. Through the Dell Women’s Entrepreneur Network (DWEN), Dell is connecting female entrepreneurs across the globe with networks, sources of capital, knowledge and technology, giving them the power to do more.

About Women Funding Women

Our 2018-2019 event series Women Funding Women leverages the expertise of investors, innovators and influencers. We shine a spotlight on the investments made in women-led companies while encouraging more women to invest. Co-hosted by Dell and the Dell Women’s Entrepreneur Network (DWEN) and Springboard Enterprises, the series travels to eleven cities – Mexico City ♦ São Paulo ♦ Lisbon ♦ Bangalore ♦ Singapore ♦ Tel Aviv ♦ Stockholm ♦ Dublin ♦ Brussels ♦ Austin ♦ Washington DC – to foster a global community that supports and invests in women by promoting investment opportunities and encouraging collaboration.

