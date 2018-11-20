CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology-support company, today announced that its customer ALE International operating under the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise brand (ALE) has been awarded Certified Support Staff Excellence Center status for operational excellence in their support operations, a fourth year in a row. The recognition was awarded by the Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA).

CSS Corp has been providing technical support to ALE for over 16 years in order to enable the company to deepen client engagements and bring exemplary customer service. Leveraging CSS Corp’s technology support platforms, ALE was able to bring down recurring ticket incidents by nearly 20%, while fully resolving customer queries, thus improving customer satisfaction across four regions and global support centers.

CSS Corp works with 30 out of the top 50 major global telecom service provider/telecom operator companies globally, enabling them to deliver seamless customer engagement while creating additional revenue generation avenues. CSS Corp’s comprehensive enterprise support offerings span all aspects from establishing a Welcome Centre to Automated Customer Care Support to Field Training, support and maintenance. It enables enterprises to move from a reactive support model to a pre-emptive and proactive support model by leveraging the automation and high-end data analytics.

Sunil Mittal, EVP & Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, CSS Corp said, “Delivering seamless CX is a critical imperative for telecom companies in today’s digital age, and they are looking for the right experts who can partner with them in their digital transformation journey. As a trusted partner for major telecom players globally, CSS Corp is committed to delivering tangible, measurable outcomes and exemplary customer engagement through a unique combination of technology and expertise.”

CSS Corp is a new age IT Services and Technology Support company that harnesses the power of AI, automation, analytics, cloud and digital to address customer needs. The company partners with leading enterprises to help realize their strategic business outcomes. Its team of 5,500 technology professionals across 16 global locations are passionate about helping customers differentiate and succeed. Please visit www.csscorp.com for more information.

The mission of ALE is to make everything connect to create the customized technology experiences customers need. From the office, the cloud or in combination, ALE delivers networking and communications that work for people, processes and customers. A heritage of innovation and dedication to customer success has made the organization an essential provider of enterprise networking, communications and services to over 830,000 customers worldwide. With global reach and local focus, the company's 2,200+ employees and 2,900+ partners serve across more than 50 countries marketed under the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise brand. This is achieved through digital transformation tailored to each organization. ALE integrates systems, deploys analytics, and leverages mobility and the Internet of Things through innovative new business models to lay the foundation for all future innovations.