L&T Technology Services (NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure play engineering services company, has been conferred with the ‘Supplier of the Year 2017 Award’ by Continental, a leading German technology company. LTTS is the only engineering partner to have been awarded the prestigious accolade.
|Image Caption : Mr. Gaurav Gupta (Centre), Chief Business Officer, Europe at L&T Technology Services with the Supplier of the Year award from Continental, along with officials from Continental
