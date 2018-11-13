L&T Technology Services (NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure play engineering services company, has been conferred with the ‘Supplier of the Year 2017 Award’ by Continental, a leading German technology company. LTTS is the only engineering partner to have been awarded the prestigious accolade.



Continental acknowledged LTTS for Excellent Quality Standards, Technological Expertise and High Reliability and Flexibility. LTTS demonstrated expertise across various areas such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, Connected Car Technologies, Cockpit Electronics, Infotainment Systems and Body Electronics.



The association between LTTS and Continental began in 2011 and over the seven years of collaboration, LTTS has deployed several engineers across 5 geographies – North America, Japan, Singapore, Germany and India to cater to the requirements of Continental and accordingly facilitate the best services.



Commenting on the award win, Mr. Amit Chadha, President Sales & Business Development and Executive Director, L&T Technology Services said, “At LTTS our constant endeavor is to be our customer’s most reliable engineering collaborator and provide them with state of the art offerings. Our long and fruitful association with Continental will continue to drive us towards being their most trusted engineering partner. We are thankful to Continental for recognizing our proficiency in cutting-edge technologies, innovation and high-quality driven culture. We look forward to playing a more significant role in their engineering road map and this award is a big stepping stone towards a deeper and long-lasting relationship between the two companies.”

About L&T Technology Services Limited:

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 52 Fortune 500 companies and 51 of the world’s top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 13,500 employees spread across 16 global design centers, 27 global sales offices and 45 innovation labs as of September 30, 2018. For additional information about L&T Technology Services log on to www.LntTechservices.com