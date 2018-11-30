Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global leader in backup, recovery, the cloud and data management across any hybrid environment, is excited to share that it was named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions. Gartner defines Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions as being focused on providing backup capabilities for the upper-end midmarket and large-enterprise environments.



“We think being named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions demonstrates our success in helping customers reduce complexity and intelligently recover, manage and use data to improve business outcomes,” said N. Robert Hammer, Chairman, President and CEO, Commvault. “We are grateful for the feedback our customers have shared with us on Gartner Peer Insights, and look forward to using artificial intelligence, machine learning and cloud automation technologies to continue to change what they expect from their data protection software.”



Commvault’s comprehensive portfolio of data protection solutions deliver complete and simplified recovery readiness that empowers enterprises to implement self-driving backup, cloud responsibly and activate the expanded business value of data. Users praised Commvault’s product capabilities, service and support in the latest Peer Insights ranking.



Some of the reviews that contributed to Commvault’s recognition include: “Great company to work with… Wonderful support and service. Excellent product too,” said an information systems officer in the finance industry.

“Before the [Commvault] backup solution we were using multiple solutions to backup our IT infrastructure, after the implementation of [Commvault] backup solution we were able to manage [our] entire infrastructure in a single console and even the VMs are taken care,” said a CIO in the finance industry.

“A very good experience. No issues. They worked with us to backup all of our systems and synchronize our data between two data centers. They also helped us migrate our long term data to the cloud,” said a CIO/Director, Information Services in government. "Commvault offers a huge amount of settings and features which cover all the — from my perspective — imaginable business needs… Commvault has proven a stable and solid technology, which can be fine-tuned and customized at very extensive levels and offers exactly all the features we need," said a CIO in the services industry. “Hands down, the best backup solution available today…Nothing but good things to say about Commvault, in my opinion they are head and shoulders above everything else out there. It can backup pretty [much] anything out there to anywhere and is seamlessly managed from a central interface,” said a Systems Analyst III in the system integrator industry. To read more reviews of Commvault, visit their page on Gartner Peer Insights.

About Peer Insights Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 70,000 verified reviews in more than 200 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.



Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.



