Central Park, known for its concept living and an unrivalled expertise in translating elegant designs to desirable living spaces of highest standards of global quality, announced the launch of online booking for their latest asset – Clover Floors at Flower Valley, an upcoming integrated global township on Sohna Road, Gurugram.

Online booking for customers has gone live and enables customers to conveniently book beautifully designed intelligent homes for the new-age consumers in the form of Clover Floors. Central Park is making strides towards developing an intelligent community by leveraging modern technology to provide an improved quality of life for consumers by integrating fans, ACs, lights, video-door phones, panic buttons and smoke sensors, with third-party automation devices such as Amazon Alexa and Echo Dot to provide greater control and convenience. One can experience the luxury of enhanced security and safety, entertainment and convenience with voice and app-control in Clover Floors at Flower Valley.

Under the payment plans including down-payment, construction-linked or subvention, customers need to pay a token amount of only Rs. 25,000 online, while the rest of the formalities including balance payments, allotment of units, agreement, etc. will be completed offline. The scheme also comes with a unique feature that allows customers to cancel their booking within 30 days and avail a full refund within 7 days from receipt of the cancellation request. Alongside this, the online portal also provides customers with multiple payment options through debit/ credit card to start with and through internet banking, all within the security and safety of the ICICI Bank authorised payment gateway – Razorpay.

“We are always looking at newer ways to bring more convenience for our customers at every touch point. The launch of our online booking portal is an affirmation of this philosophy and our confidence in the coming of age of the Indian real estate market,” said Mr. Amarjit Bakshi, Managing Director, Central Park. “The newly launched online booking portal opens a new channel of reach especially for our NRI customers and buyers from other states.”

Commenting on this further, Mr. Vineet Nanda, President – Sales, Marketing and Customer Experience, Central Park said, “Post the RERA regime, transparency is the key to success in the industry and Central Park has adhered to it since its inception. Due to its customer-centric approach, Central Park has always focused on introducing unique services for its customers. The online booking is another step towards providing our customers with a simple yet secure mode of payment while booking their home.”

The Indian real estate sector is ushering in a new dimension with the Government’s policies towards making it a more transparent and consumer-friendly sector through regulatory transformation and policy interventions like RERA. With the launch of our online payment platform, Central Park is also aligning with the Government of India’s vision of making India a digital-first economy.

About Central Park

Central Park is an acknowledged realty brand and has an established presence in National Capital Region for over the past 18 years. With a delivery of 5.5 million sq. ft. across luxury residential and 5 star hospitality projects under its belt, Central Park is the fastest growing real estate brand having over 10.9 million square feet of existing development and another 12 million square feet of planned projects across hospitality, leisure, recreation, commercial and upscale residential developments in some of the most coveted locations in Gurgaon and Delhi.