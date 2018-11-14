Central Park, a leading real estate developer in the Delhi/NCR region, today launched Clover Floors at Flower Valley – beautifully designed intelligent homes for the new-age consumers. Derived from the ‘lucky charm’, Clover Floors offer a stilt + 4 setting, elevator access, 4 floors and an optional basement & terrace.

With the introduction of Clover Floors, Central Park is making strides towards developing an intelligent community. Clover Floors leverage modern technology to provide an improved quality of life for consumers by integrating fans, ACs, lights, video-door phones, panic buttons and smoke sensors, with third-party automation devices such as Amazon Alexa and Echo Dot to provide greater control and convenience. One can experience the luxury of enhanced security and safety, entertainment and convenience with voice and app-control in Clover Floors at Flower Valley.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Amarjit Bakshi, Chairman & Managing Director, Central Park said, “Technology is pervading our lives at every step and our homes are no exception. Central Park has always believed in providing the best of the world to its consumers and realizes that technology can be a great enabler to make consumers’ everyday lives better. Clover Floors is another endeavour towards providing a quality living experience by bringing together technology with unique craftsmanship.”

Clover Floors is part of Flower Valley, a premium global township at Sohna, which offers a tranquil lifestyle in the lap of nature. The whole township is located amidst a treasure trove of nature with thousands of trees and multiple flower lanes, tucked just minutes away from the stress of the city. Central Park Flower Valley also houses world class physical, spiritual and social amenities and to top it all, a main road location in South of Gurugram, just minutes away from Golf Course Extension Road and other landmark destinations. Owing to the upcoming elevated corridor, Central Park Flower Valley will be known as an extension of Central Park Resorts being a mere 15 minutes away.

“The huge demand for 4BHK is what led to the launch of Clover Floors; people who missed out on true luxury selling at Central Park Resorts at 16,000 per sq. ft. are now being offered a product just as good at 55% of the price,” explains Mr. Vineet Nanda, President Sales, Marketing & Customer Experience, Central Park.

Central Park, is an ultra-luxury realty brand with an established presence in National Capital Region with prime developments, such as Central Park Golf Course Road, Central Park Resorts, The Room and Flower Valley. With a delivery of 5.5 million sq. ft. across luxury residential and 5-star hospitality projects under its belt, Central Park is the fastest growing real estate brand having over 10.9 million square feet of existing development and another 12 million square feet planned projects.

