Conceptualised and organised by Le Sutra Hotel, Out of the Blue and Marico Evenings

The third edition celebrates ‘Childlike Innocence’ as its central theme with live paintings by 15 eminent Mumbai artists

Supported by the Bandra West Resident Association, Camlin Kokuyo and Anupam Kher’s Actor Prepares – The School for Actors

The third edition of ‘Art by The Sea’ invites you to discover your inner child as prominent artists paint against an enchanting Sunset for a three day live art festival at Carter Road Promenade from Nov 9th to 11th, 5 pm to 8 pm each day.



A one of its kind live painting exhibition that brings together fifteen eminent artists to paint whilst the sun sets, this yearly edition of Art by The Sea is unique in its theme and dedication to 'Childlike Innocence' this year.



This three-day art weekend will witness participation by artists such as Vipta Kapadia, Prof Madhukar Munde, Satish Wavare, Gautam Mukherjee, Rajendra Patil (Para), Gajanan Kabade, H R Das, Swati Sabale, Gopal Pardeshi, Madan Pawar, Dr. Minal Rajurkar, Dhyan Passika, Shailesh Patne, Varun Kapoor and Tai Borate. From landscapes with broad gestural strokes that educe feminine energy to cello tape on sun board to create abstract artworks, each artist will display his/her unique art and paint style to create their own distinctive rendition of ‘Childlike innocence’ as their dedication to Children’s Day.



“We wanted to honor Children’s Day in a way that would bring together the Bandra community and celebrate the child within (themselves). Art is the most universal language that can be understood by adults and kids alike, and Art by The Sea is our endeavour to keep our suburb’s creative streak alive. The master curation is worthy of mention as we have brought together the best artistic minds this city has to offer – an amalgamation of which this city has never seen before and one that will transport you to an era yearned and envied,” feels Rahul Bajaj, Director of Le Sutra Hospitality.



‘Art by The Sea’ will also see over 300 kids channel their inner Picasso as they paint live masterpieces across Friday, Saturday and compete to create Bandra's own 'Carter Road Mascot' for the year 2018-19 under guided supervision of senior artists. Children attending the workshop cum competition can enter for free and create their own inspired version of what the ‘Carter Road Mascot’ could be in 2 days. The finale announcement will take place on Nov 11 (Sunday) at Out of the Blue during a special curated brunch to showcase all art created during these days. The winner will be awarded a special scholarship at Anupam Kher’s Actor Prepares- The School for Actors and all participating kids would be given a 20% discount voucher for the school’s speech and drama class.



As the festival concludes on Sunday, Nov 11, the finished artworks will be exhibited at the promenade from 5 pm to 8.30 pm for all public and art lovers to see and purchase thereafter.



All artists profiles, details and previous edition images available on request.



Art curation credits: Shraddha Puranye

Organised by: ‘Le Sutra – India’s first Art Hotel’, Bandra’s first restaurant love ‘Out of The Blue’ and Marico Evenings

Supported by: Bandra West Resident Association, Camlin Kokuyo & Anupam Kher’s Actor Prepares – The School for Actors

Contest details for the kids workshop cum competition as below: