Hallmarks of M automobiles: An Exciting Design, Racing DNA and Unlimited Everyday Usability

Exciting and Rebellious: Classic Rear-Wheel Drive, Sporty Spirit, Outstanding Agility and a Powerful Engine

The all-new BMW M2 Competition was launched in India today. Truly M to its core, the all-new BMW M2 Competition represents absolute sportiness and uncompromising driving pleasure.



The all-new BMW M2 Competition will be available at all BMW dealerships across India as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) model from today onwards.



BMW M GmbH has elevated the benchmark in the compact high-performance sports car segment. The all-new BMW M2 Competition brings an outstanding amount of driving enjoyment to the compact class. It offers full everyday usability while captivating its racing flair, a rear-wheel-drive set-up that delivers extraordinary driving dynamics, and exceptionally precise steering.



The all-new BMW M2 Competition is available in a petrol variant at an ex-showroom price of INR 79, 90,000.



*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Delivery will be made on ex-showroom. Ex-showroom price (inclusive of GST) (incl compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax/cess levies and insurance. Prices and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact your local Authorized BMW Dealer.



The all-new BMW M2 Competition is available in Alpine White (non-metallic) and in the following metallic paintworks: Sunset Orange, Hockenheim Silver, Long Beach Blue and Black Sapphire.



The range of fine upholstery combinations in the all-new BMW M2 Competition includes Leather Dakota Black/contrast stitching Blue | Black and Leather Dakota Black/contrast stitching Orange | Black. The optional perforations in either blue or orange will only be available with optional M Sport Seats.



The all-new BMW M2 Competition.

Exterior of the all-new BMW M2 Competition conveys power, elegance and refinement. Enlarged air inlets and the high-gloss Black kidney grill with M2 badge dominate the front.

The characteristic coupé silhouette extends from the impressive bonnet to the muscularly sculpted rear. The Adaptive LED headlights complete the dynamic look.



BMW Individual High-Gloss Shadow Line with extended content accentuate the sporty appearance. M side gills with M2 model designation and M wing mirrors underline the motor racing character. In the rear, the M rear spoiler and the sport exhaust system with four tailpipes in Black Chrome signal sporting ambitions in top form.



The interior design of the all-new BMW M2 Competition has a consistent driver focus. The M2 Competition logo on the door sill emphasize the vehicle's athletic ambitions. The optional M Sport seats with illuminated M2 badge and standard M Seat belts not only offer a powerful look but also perfect support. The BMW Individual headliner in Anthracite with interior trim finishers in black high-gloss with highlight trim finisher Pearl Chrome complete this expressive and prestigious ensemble.



The new instrument cluster in black panel design sports M style dials, red needles and a M2 Competition welcome staging in white illumination. The multifunction M leather steering wheel is also optimised for peak performance. The driver can also use the M Drive M1 and M2 buttons to select the desired settings whilst driving. A new red start / stop button underlines the motorsport character of the car.



The M TwinPower Turbo three-litre six-cylinder in-line petrol engine in the all-new BMW M2 Competition leaves nothing to be desired. The high-revving power unit delivers its exceptional output of 302 kW/410 hp at 6,250 rpm and a tremendous peak torque of 550 Nm. The boost in performance pushes the all-new BMW M2 Competition from 0 to 100 km/hr in just 4.2 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/hr.



The seven-speed M dual-clutch transmission with Drivelogic is an innovative dual-clutch system specially designed for the high-revving BMW M engine. It enables extremely fast gear changes without any loss of traction. The shift paddles on the M leather steering wheel put the seven gears at your fingertips – for absolute control.



The M Servotronic with three driving modes (Comfort, Sport and Sport+) lend the all-new BMW M2 Competition unique handling characteristics. The standard Active M Differential on the rear axle and Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) have likewise been configured to match the upgraded dynamics.



The exhaust system comes with an innovative flap concept. The electrically controlled flaps, positioned just before the rear silencer, minimise exhaust backpressure for optimised efficiency and create a distinctively unmistakable BMW M sound across the entire rev range.



The all-new BMW M2 Competition comes with a package of intelligent safety features aimed at minimizing risk with airbags, Active M Differential, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including M Dynamic mode and Anti-lock Braking System (ABS).



Maximum driving pleasure coupled with an outstanding performance/fuel consumption ratio thanks to EfficientDynamics measures such as Intelligent Lightweight Construction, Automatic Start/Stop function, Brake Energy Regeneration, Electric Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and many other innovative technologies.



The BMW ConnectedDrive services onboard the all-new BMW M2 Competition provide the driver with a wide range of information, entertainment and service features such as iDrive controller, Radio BMW Professional, 7 loudspeakers with 205 Watts HiFi loudspeaker system, a 16.5 cms colour display with AM/FM Radio, Connectivity through Bluetooth and USB connectivity. Park Distance Control (PDC) rear and front along with rear view camera come as standard. The optional features include the next generation BMW iDrive (the on-board Driver Information System) with touch controller, BMW Navigation Professional (integrated Global Positioning System – GPS) with 22.3 cm colour display and 3D maps, 12 loudspeakers with 360 Watts HiFi loudspeaker system from Harman Kardon, BMW Apps and Apple Car Play.