Sugal & Damani, pioneers who crafted and molded the business of government-licensed lotteries in India, who are also the parent company of the renowned Rajshree Lottery has now introduced a new dimension to the lotto industry with their new digital lotto platform – Luckykhel.

This paradigm shift from offline to online has come to light owing to the massive digital progress in India in the past decade. The online platform is all set to serve and reach a larger set of audience including the digitally forward millennials, with the aim to make playing the lotto an exciting and fun experience.

Luckykhel is a new age digital lotto platform specially designed with technological superiority, operational efficiency and also has a strategic & qualitative edge. It has been made with the objective of serving as a platform for internationally acclaimed lotto games in India.

Luckykhel will offer 9 different lotto games with winning prizes of INR 10,000 to INR 2.5 Crore and more. The minimum cost of a single ticket is INR 2 and maximum is INR 25. Multiple lotto tickets can be purchased by a single individual at the same time. All rules and regulations will be mentioned for each of the lotto games on the platform. Results will be declared on the specified time.

Description of the 9 lottos on Luckykhel:



1. SaturdayLotto:

Ticket price: INR 25/-

Winning amount: INR 2,50,00,000/- (Two Crore and fifty lakhs only)

Frequency: Played weekly only on Saturday (1 per day)



2. ThursdayLotto:

Ticket price: INR 20/-

Winning amount: INR 2,00,00,000/- (Two Crore only)

Frequency: Played weekly only on Thursday (1 per day)



3. PowerBall:

Ticket price: INR 20/-

Winning amount: INR 1,50,00,000/- (One Crore and fifty lakhs only)

Frequency: Played weekly only on Tuesday (1 per day)



4. Keno:

Ticket price: INR 15/-

Winning amount: INR 31,00,000/- (Thirty one lakhs only)

Frequency: Played daily (2 per day)



5. BonusBall:

Ticket price: INR 10/-

Winning amount: INR 10,00,000/- (Ten lakhs only)

Frequency: Played weekly only on Monday (1 per day)



6. Dream 5:

Ticket price: INR 10/-

Winning amount: INR 5,00,000/- (Five Lakh Only)

Frequency: Played weekly only on Friday (1 per day)



7. Mega 5:

Ticket price: INR 10/-

Winning amount: INR 5,00,000/- (Five Lakh Only)

Frequency: Played weekly only on Wednesday (1 per day)

8. MagicLotto:

Ticket price: INR 20/-

Winning amount: INR 5,00,000/- (Five Lakh Only)

Frequency: Played daily (1 per day)

9. LuckyFour:

Ticket price: INR 2/-

Winning amount: INR 10,000/- (Ten Thousand Only)

Frequency: Played daily (38 per day)



Participants need to be adults (Age: 18+). Currently, the app’s offerings are available in the states of Maharashtra, Goa, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram, as per relevant state and central lottery laws.

Winnings up to INR 10,000 will be deposited directly in the winner’s Luckykhel e-wallet after which he can withdraw the amount to his bank account. Winnings above INR 10,000 can be claimed in accordance with the government policies.

Legacy of Rajshree Lottery: Rajshree has more than 25,000 points of sales across India. Sugal & Damani Group through Rajshree has distributed winnings of more than 5.5 Billion Dollars in the last 3 years.

According to the Global Lottery Market Report 2018-2022 by Technavio, experts forecast that the global lottery market will grow at a CAGR of 9.67% during the period 2018-2022. It also mentions that one of the key drivers to this growth will be the contribution towards the country’s economy.

Learn how to use the Luckykhel App through this tutorial – https://youtu.be/Dtl-DudEfSE