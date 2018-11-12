TimesJobs RecruiteX for October 2018 noted a 5% hike in talent demand on M-o-M comparison. Key highlights of this report include:

India Inc. recorded a notable growth of more than 30% in Y-o-Y comparison during October 2017-2018

Automobiles and Infrastructure sectors saw the highest talent demand in October 2018

Demand for professionals in Quality and Process Control functions saw a boost of 20% in October 2018

Professionals from Medical, Sales/Business Development, and Human Resources were among the top three profiles in terms of the job share

The Y-o-Y analysis of hiring trend report TimesJobs RecruiteX indicates a positive momentum in October 2018. In September 2018, although the monthly talent demand saw a decline, the hiring sentiment has improved a lot in October 2018 and registered more than 30% growth.

Automobiles and Infrastructure sectors (with 8% growth each) generated most jobs; BFSI and IT/Telecom (6%) emerged as the second highest employment generators. Recruitment activities improved in the Retail sector, owing to the festive demand in October 2018. To meet the increased customer orders, there was a significant rise in talent demand in Logistics and Supply Chain Management professionals (20%) as well.

Among key locations, Ahmedabad posted the highest talent demand of 8% in October 2018. Bengaluru along with Lucknow, Pune, Indore, Chandigarh, and Hyderabad recorded a 3% growth in talent demand each. Chennai, Mumbai and Vadodara ranked third on the chart. In terms of experienced professionals, candidates with experience between 10-20 years were in most demand.

Ramathreya Krishnamurthi, Business Head, TimesJobs and TechGig said, “Looking at the hiring activity of the past three months, October 2018 has by far been the best so far. The ongoing festive season has seen a surge in talent demand especially for industries like Automobiles and Retail. Since e-commerce is witnessing a boom during this festival sale, there was an increase in the demand for Logistics and Supply Chain Management professionals. This is a certain confidence booster for the economy as well.’’

Top hiring industry:

Automobiles & Infrastructure both registered 8% rise in hiring

BFSI & IT/Telecom sectors both saw a 6% rise in talent demand

Retail recorded a 5% jump in hiring activity

Top hiring job roles:

Quality and Process Control professionals reported an overall rise of 20% in demand

The demand for Logistics and Supply Chain Management professionals saw a 16% rise

Marketing & Advertising profiles saw a 14% rise in demand

Top hiring cities:

Among the top ten locations, Ahmedabad reported an 8% rise in demand

Bengaluru posted a 3% rise in talent demand

Chennai saw a 2% rise in talent demand during October 2018



About TimesJobs

TimesJobs is a platform to help competent professionals enhance their career growth. With over 25 million registered jobseekers across the board and more than 60 million-page views every month, it is the most preferred career portal among ambitious and talented professionals who want to make smarter career decisions that will accelerate their career progression.