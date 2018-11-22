BMW India will increase prices by up to 4% across the product portfolio with effect from 1 January 2019.



Mr. Vikram Pawah, Chairman, BMW Group India said, “BMW India remains at the forefront of the luxury car market, offering ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ through its aspirational products and unmatched levels of customer centricity. From 1 January 2019, BMW India will increase the prices of its cars by up to 4%. BMW India will continue to present an extremely attractive value to its customers through pioneering products, best-in-class service experience and comprehensive financial solutions and offers from BMW India Financial Services.”



The range of locally produced BMW cars in India include the BMW 3 Series, the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, the BMW 5 Series, the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, the BMW 7 Series, the BMW X1, the BMW X3, the BMW X5 and the MINI Countryman.



BMW dealerships also display the BMW X6, the BMW Z4, the BMW M2 Competition, the BMW M3 Sedan, the BMW M4 Coupe, the BMW M5 Sedan, the BMW X5 M, the BMW X6 M and the BMW i8 which are available in the country as completely built-up units (CBU).



BMW India is a 100% subsidiary of the BMW Group and is headquartered in Gurgaon (National Capital Region). Till date, BMW Group has invested over INR 5.2 billion (€ 72 million) in BMW India. The wide range of BMW activities in India include a manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Mumbai, a training centre in Gurgaon NCR and development of a dealer organisation across metropolitan centres of the country. Currently, BMW India has 44 sales outlets in the Indian market. The total number of employees at BMW Group India is 650.



