Institute of HRD, will be hosting the 17th Bangalore HR Summit 2018, on December 14-15, 2018 at Hotel Royal Orchid, Bangalore, India. In this two days HR Summit Human Resource Professionals from India, Asia Pacific and Middle East Countries are expected to participate and deliberate on the theme “Learning & Development Strategies for building a Competitive Advantage”. HR Directors of Leading companies including Accenture, Air Bus India, Cognizant, Wipro, BigBasket, Omidyar Network, UST Global, Capgemini, Great Places to Work Institute etc. will be addressing the delegates on a wide range of issues regarding the theme.

HR Summit highlights include Keynote addresses, Master Class, Talk Show, Interviews with HR leaders, and presentation of HR awards. The HR summit is expected to have deliberations on several subthemes which include Building a Learning & Development Strategy, Aligning Learning & Development Strategy with Business Strategy, Future Technologies in Learning & Development, Innovation in L & D Practices, Measuring Effectiveness of Learning & Development and many more.



Several well-known HR leaders who are expected to address the two days deliberations include:

Mr. Prasenjit Bhattacharya, CEO, Great Places to Work Institute, India. Ms. Kala Venkatesh, MD, Accenture Consulting – Talent & OrganizationSimulations & Apps in Learning Mr. Surya Prakash Mohapatra, Global Head- Talent Transformation, Wipro BPS Mr. Satish Rajarathnam, Director-HR, Cognizant Mr. Shubhayu Sengupta, Senior Vice President – Human Resources, HGS India Mr. Suraj Chettri, Head-HR, Airbus India Mr. Hari T.N, Head-HR, BigBasket Mr. Saurabh Nigam, Human Capital Specialist, Omidyar Network Dr. Madana Kumar, Vice President & Global Head – Learning and Development, UST Global Mr. Vinay Kumar, Director – Client Engagement, C2C Organizational Development Pvt. Ltd. Mr. Utkarsh Rai, Leadership Expert & Author, Fitness Currency

A key question that many Learning and Development professionals need to ask in this era of risks, disruptions and uncertainties is ‘if the human capital is adapting and learning in this constantly changing environment’. Competitive edge is something all companies drive towards. Earlier competitive advantage was more static and sustainable, but today the organizations need to exploit opportunities, predict trends, and evolve strategies based on these changing trends as the competitive edge has become a moving target. The new environment has put pressure on the L&D pitch to not only align the needs and strategies of individual growth but to peg them to the organizational strategy and thereby its growth. Newer methods, tools and techniques have been in the forefront to help L&D professionals align the needs of the organizations and fill in the gaps.

