Trains about 41,000 contractors and masons since 2017

Certified course improves their knowledge-base, strengthens credibility

Ambuja Cements Ltd., a part of the global conglomerate LafargeHolcim and one of the leading cement manufacturing companies in India, has been setting new benchmarks in sustainable construction year after year. Among its various holistic programs includes the very successful ‘Neev Abhiyan’ initiative that imparts formal training to upskill masons and contractors by strengthening their knowledge-base and technical skill-sets through certified training modules and value-added services which promote sustainable construction.



While this unique initiative going on in full swing, the Technical Services team has organized numerous workshops since 2017 thereby successfully reaching out to about 41,000 contractors and masons. This program is also helping in addressing the growing demand for trained masons and contractors required by the rapidly growing construction sector in the country.



On this training model, Umesh Soni, Ambuja Cement’s Technical Services Corporate Head said, “This ‘Neev Abhiyan’ program, one of the pioneering initiatives by Ambuja Cement, has been partnering in the growth of contractors and masons by helping them establish and build their credibility as solution providers for sustainable construction. The certificates presented to them on completion of the program from a reputed brand like Ambuja Cement is earning them more customers and contracts, thus generating more income to them.”



“At a time when Sustainable Construction is gaining momentum in the country, the enhanced knowledge, expertise and capability of the construction professionals because of this program are enabling them gain competitive edge. Moreover, whenever these professionals face any challenges, they approach us for solutions,” added Mr. Soni.



Ambuja Cement has created its own curriculum for the program. This includes six training modules – Project Management, Steel Estimation & Detailing, Estimation & Costing, Repair & Waterproofing, Building Earthquake Resistant Structures and Rainwater Harvesting. The training involves classroom as well as field sessions with an enhanced focus on knowledge application. A robust team of over 200 engineers has opened opportunities to thousands of contractors, architects, builders and engineers through this program.



The team is also engaged with 3300 construction professionals (Architects & Engineers) in the same period through technical sessions/lectures at its 29 Ambuja Knowledge Centres (AKCs), which provide platform to share information, create interaction and stimulate creative thinking to the Architects, Engineers and Construction (AEC) community while encouraging innovation in the field of cement, concrete, construction technology and civil engineering.



