Akshaypat Singhania, the scion fourth generation of the Singhania family, has created a fund of Rs 100 crore to invest in lifestyle, healthcare, food and beverage companies and other startups.



Mr. Singhania is looking for startups in India that have built brands but are now struggling to raise funds for re-engineering. Based on India’s robust growth, a growing middle class and increasing consumption, Mr. Singhania has observed sustainable double-digit growth potential in healthcare and lifestyle sectors. As an established builder of businesses himself, he is identifying entrepreneurs who can combine skill with financial management capabilities.



Commenting on his plans, Mr. Akshaypat Singhania, Chairman and MD, JK International says, “I am looking for companies with strong commitment, which have sustained profitable growth, should have better understanding of business model, understanding of future trends. I follow the mantra of ‘Invest and intensify’. I do not intend to only invest and wait for investments to appreciate, but also use my own experience to help the business grow larger to build a professional team, implement better processes, strengthen use of technology and to infuse transparency in the system so that the business can strive ceaselessly for growth and efficiency. The model should rest on a deep understanding of the business and deliver positive social impact.”

About Akshaypat Singhania



Born into an illustrious family with forefathers being legendary businessmen and philanthropists, men of great vision and international repute, Akshaypat Singhania is the scion of the 4th generation of the Singhania family.



He is currently the Chairman and MD of JK International and Director of JK Organisation. His proven track record of business leadership and excellence spans his 20-year association with Raymond Limited as Director. He showed pioneering spirit with the launch of Park Avenue, India’s first national 'ready to wear' brand offering a complete solution for the male wardrobe. Mindful of the Chinese threat to JK Files and Tools, he beat it through innovative cost engineering. He's had similar success in the cement and denim businesses. Akshaypat is firmly focused on society, focusing on national challenges such as poverty alleviation, infant mortality and employment.



He is a keen aviator and a motor racing enthusiast. He is a national champion in motor racing and has competed on racing tracks across India, and in his words, “Speed is a way of life, and winning is its essence.”



Akshaypat is leading the group’s next generation initiatives in the services arena. He is presently pursuing the group’s objectives in setting up business ventures in high growth industries such as media and entertainment, healthcare, F&B, venture capital, private equity and wealth management.