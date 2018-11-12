Here is a public advisory from the All India Resort Development Association (AIRDA), issued in the interest of all prospective timeshare buyers in the country. According to B S Rathor, Advisor & Member Executive Committee, this press note underlines the safety assurance that goes with purchasing timeshare from AIRDA accredited member resorts only.

AIRDA is an independent, non-profit advisory dedicated to the timeshare and vacation ownership industry in India. It is our aim to consolidate efforts towards building a safe, stable, and robust organised sector for timeshare in the hospitality industry.

Rathor also explained that the purchase of a timeshare, a gateway to vacations at premier resorts in popular domestic and international destinations is often an emotional decision. However, it has come to the notice of AIRDA that various fly-by-night timeshare operators are misguiding potential timeshare buyers and fraudulently selling memberships and falsely claiming to get exchanges anytime with resorts operating under the purview of AIRDA. The commissions offered on sales for such memberships range between 70%-75% which is a matter of serious concern as with 25% remaining, these developers cannot sustain long term-servicing of the needs of members and their vacation interests. These operators will eventually close down because this method of operation is non-viable.

As per AIRDA guidelines, consumers keen on buying a timeshare must keep note of the following:

Purchase timeshares from AIRDA accredited & RCI affiliated resorts only

Be wary of timeshare sales people who do not reveal the purchase price upfront

Check for complaints about the seller, developer and management company

Don’t act on impulse or be swayed by high-pressure sales tactics

Think of a timeshare purchase as a lifestyle purchase, not an investment

With an aim to educate the consumers, AIRDA advises visiting the website www.airda.org for authentic and official information, and avoid being misguided by unscrupulous elements.

About AIRDA

In 1998, a visionary group of resort developers and RCI inked a blueprint for an independent body – an association with a purpose and an agenda – keeping in mind the nascent profile of timeshare in the country and the constructive role that could be played by developers to grow the industry. Importantly, to work hand-in-hand with both promoters and consumers. This was how the foundation was laid for the All India Resort Development Association (AIRDA).



The AIRDA working blueprint operates at three levels. At Level One, it offers resort developers a constructive platform to share ideas and strategies on the running and promotion of timeshare. It also works with developers to cut a clean image in the industry and offer fair value on holiday packages to customers.

Level Two is where AIRDA plays an advisory role with end-customers and users of vacation ownership and timeshare – offering guidelines and tips on choosing the right timeshare packages. A key objective here is to raise awareness levels of consumer rights and responsibilities – where AIRDA could also play the role of an ombudsman, on disputes between developers and customers.

At Level Three, AIRDA can act on behalf of members and represent its concerns to influencer circles and government departments that have timeshare and vacation ownership under their purview.