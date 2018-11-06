Air New Zealand’s homegrown safety video It’s Kiwi Safety has launched today.



The safety video is backed by the soundtrack 'It’s Kiwi' a remake of the popular RUN-DMC song 'It’s Tricky' and 'In the Neighbourhood' by Sisters Underground, produced by Josh Fountain of Auckland’s Golden Age Studios.



It’s Kiwi Safety is the largest scale safety video Air New Zealand has ever produced, with a 600-strong cast. The video stars well-known Kiwi actor Julian Dennison, local musicians Kings, Theia and Randa as well as talent from 30 community groups across the country, including the Rewa All Stars dance crew from Auckland, surf lifesavers from Dunedin, ice curlers from Maniototo in Central Otago and the Mosgiel Brass Band.



The safety video was filmed at various New Zealand locations in Auckland, Wellington, Dunedin, Balclutha, Hokitika and Naseby in Central Otago. It also features a number of Air New Zealanders including cabin crew, pilots, engineers, loaders and airline staff from Dunedin Airport.



Air New Zealand General Manager Global Brand and Content Marketing Jodi Williams says this new safety video celebrates New Zealanders in a fun and energetic take on the airline’s famous safety videos.



“It’s Kiwi Safety is all about celebrating great Kiwi talent, the diverse groups which make up New Zealand, as well as a number of fantastic locations. We know this video will make people proud to be New Zealanders – but will also showcase our unique Kiwi culture to the world.”



“We’ve never had so many people in one safety video before or filmed in so many locations. It’s also been great to change up our formula and do a safety video in the style of a music video. We’re sure everyone is going to love the remixed track 'It’s Kiwi'– while at the same time getting our key safety messages.”



Air New Zealand’s safety videos have collectively generated more than 157 million views online to date along with significant international media exposure. It’s Kiwi Safety is the 18th safety video where the airline has taken a creative approach.



The new safety video can be viewed here and will be rolled out across the airline’s fleet from today.



To celebrate its latest safety video Air New Zealand has also released its November Kia Ora inflight magazine with six different covers to showcase a number of the safety video’s stars. This is the first time in the magazine’s history the monthly publication has been released with six different covers.

About Air New Zealand



Founded in 1940, Air New Zealand is an international airline group which provides air passenger services and cargo transport services globally. The airline is a member of Star Alliance, the world’s largest airline alliance. With its innovative ideas, onboard products, aeronautical design, brand identity, market performance and customer service, Air New Zealand has won numerous awards, named Airline of the Year for 5th year running.



Air New Zealand’s alliance with Singapore Airlines connects passengers from India on Singapore Airlines and SilkAir services to Singapore, has brought the authentic Kiwi experience from Singapore to Auckland since 2015. Indian customers can access up to four non-stop flights a day from Singapore to Auckland and Christchurch, four times a week to Wellington; connecting to over 20 domestic destinations within New Zealand.



Air New Zealand operates the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner daily between Singapore and Auckland. The Dreamliner is equipped with state-of-the-art onboard technology and inflight product including the innovative and family favourited Economy SkycouchTM, as well as the award-winning, spacious Premium Economy and lie-flat Business Premier seating.