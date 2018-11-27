CO-OFFIZ, one of India’s fastest growing start-ups has recently launched one of its largest co-working space in Netaji Subhash Place. Spread across a whopping area of 8000 sq. ft. The space offers a sitting capacity of more than 300 people approx. Long known for its affordable pricing, in a short span of a year since its inception, CO-OFFIZ has launched a total of 3 new centres across Delhi.

In the fertile land of start-ups, the firm was created with a vision to be an affordable choice for young start-ups and take middle-sized and corporate companies on board and today it is expanding rapidly in the entire Delhi/ NCR.

CO-OFFIZ provides a hassle free and productive atmosphere to its members and creates an office like environment. Lease line internet, complimentary beverage and conference rooms enable the professionals with the comforts to enhance their productivity and work efficiency.

Captain Prachi Agrawal, Co-Founder, CO-OFFIZ and Helicopter Pilot said, “Our start-up family has grown multifold in past year since our inception and spread across 3 CO-OFFIZ centres with 30,000 Sq. ft. We are extremely happy to see the great response by our clients. With the launch of our largest ‘Netaji Subhash Place’ office, we wish to provide an open space and comfortable work environment to our clients at an affordable price. We certainly want to continue growing like this and expand our family more.”

With a wide spectrum of plans to meet the clients’ requirements. CO-OFFIZ provides flexible option ranging from a day pass to long lease as per the client requirement. In an endeavour to support women entrepreneurship, CO-OFFIZ offers an additional 10% discount across all plans for women.