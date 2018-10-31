World famous wheelchair dance organisation, Ability Unlimited, is all set to spread its wings by going for National and International Franchises. Dr. Syed Sallauddin Pasha, founder and director said, “It’s time to share 30 years of innovative therapeutic wheelchair dance for Differently Abled people. I want this innovative dance to reach every nook and corner of the world.”

Just like any other classical dance form, the wheelchair classical dance is learnt through Guru Shishya Parampara. The right method and training has to be implemented to learn and become experts in the wheelchair classical dance form. If not learnt through the correct method, it could be destructive or harmful to one’s self. These techniques cannot be learnt overnight and through videos. The dynamics and intricacies need to be felt and understood. This along with consistent practice can produce a good dancer on wheelchairs.

Ability Unlimited has been teaching dance therapy, wheelchair dance production and workshops for thousands of people in countries including India, Malaysia, USA, Finland, Estonia, Moscow, Oman, UAE, Italy and Canada.

Ability Unlimited is keen to offer franchisees to people who are genuinely interested in learning and propagate the wheelchair dance as a livelihood.

Dr. Pasha is the innovator of the wheelchair classical dance in India. He is considered as the father of therapeutic dance theatre in India. His work has been recognised internationally and he has received several National and International Awards, including the National Award from President of India for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

He further added, “I do workshops for the differently abled people in several countries. Being from India, I want this dance form to reach every differently abled person who lives in the most remote villages of India. People should be given an option of making a livelihood through dance on the wheelchairs. Unless they are shown the way they don’t know to choose.”