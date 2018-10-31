WNS
|
WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management services, today announced that the company’s CFO, Sanjay Puria, will present at the following upcoming investor conference:
Date: Monday, November 12, 2018
Presentation: 9:45 AM (Eastern)
This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
|
David Mackey, Corporate SVP–Finance & Head of Investor Relations WNS (Holdings) Limited,
|
Archana Raghuram, Global Head – Marketing & Communications WNS (Holdings) Limited,