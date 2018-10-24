Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, today announced the appointment of Ms. Arundhati Bhattacharya, a widely acclaimed banker with four decades of experience across India’s financial sector, to its Board of Directors for a period of five years effective January 1, 2019, subject to the approval of shareholders.



Bhattacharya, who was the first woman chair of State Bank of India, India’s largest lender, will serve as an Independent Director and brings with her a deep understanding of all facets of banking including credit, foreign exchange, treasury, retail operations, mergers and acquisitions and the capital and bond markets.



She is credited with spearheading a range of technological initiatives, shaping the digital transformation of State Bank of India. She is also recognized for reimagining people practices with a special focus on women.



Welcoming Ms. Bhattacharya to the Board, Azim Premji, Chairman, Wipro Limited said, “I am confident that her deep repository of knowledge spanning across the financial services sector combined with her understanding of technology and proven expertise in driving operational transformation will immensely benefit Wipro.”



Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Bhattacharya said, “I am delighted and privileged to be invited to join the Board of Wipro Ltd., an organization which is globally respected both for its technology leadership and its unflinching commitment to values. I look forward to contributing to the company’s growth charter."



Bhattacharya is a postgraduate degree holder in English. She is also an Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 160,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property, and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.