IT Services Segment Revenue1 up 10.4% YoY in INR terms
Adjusted2 IT Services Margin expanded to 18.1%
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) today announced financial results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for its quarter ended September 30, 2018.
Highlights of the Results
Results for the Quarter ended September 30, 2018:
- Gross Revenue was Rs 145.4 billion ($2.0 billion3).
- IT Services Segment Revenue was Rs 143.8 billion ($2.0 billion3). Adjusted1 IT Services Segment Revenue was up 6.2% sequentially and 10.4% YoY in INR terms.
- IT Services Segment Revenue in dollar terms at $2,041.2 million.
- Adjusted1 Non-GAAP constant currency IT Services Segment Revenue up 2.8% sequentially and 5.1% YoY.
- Adjusted2 IT Services Margin4 for the quarter was 18.1%. IT Services Margin4 reported was 14.6%.
- Net Income was Rs 18.9 billion ($260.4 million3).
- EPS for the quarter was Rs 4.19 ($0.063) per share.
Performance for the Quarter ended September 30, 2018
Abidali Z. Neemuchwala, CEO and Member of the Board said – “Wipro has delivered a strong quarter on both revenue and margin growth. We won our largest deal to date and four of our Business Units grew over 4% sequentially in constant currency terms. The demand environment is robust, especially for digital transformation and enterprise scale modernization services.”
Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer said – “Consistent improvement in our operating metrics reflects our relentless rigor of execution, which has resulted in our Adjusted2 IT Services Margin reaching 18.1% in quarter 2. We see automation as a key lever to drive margins going forward.”
As part of our India business reorganization, we are carving out our India Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) and India Government business, given their distinct operating rhythm and need for differentiated execution rigor. The rest of our India strategy remains unchanged and will focus on enterprise customers, leveraging our new and core portfolio offerings in line with the global business. Given this, we will carve out the India PSU and India Government business out of our IT Services segment in our financials effective quarter ending December 31, 2018. The enterprise business in India will continue to be part of the IT Services segment. We will make the necessary disclosure pertaining to this carve out in our financials for the quarter ending December 31, 2018. Our outlook for the quarter ending December 31, 2018 reflects this change.
Outlook for the Quarter ending December 31, 2018
We expect Revenue from IT Services business to be in the range of $2,028 million to $2,068 million*. Comparable revenue excluding India PSU and India Government business for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 was $2,007 million. This translates to sequential growth outlook of 1.0% to 3.0%.
*Outlook is based on the following exchange rates: GBP/USD at 1.31, Euro/USD at 1.17, AUD/USD at 0.73, USD/INR at 72.02 and USD/CAD at 1.31.
IT Services Highlights
Wipro continued its momentum in winning large deals globally as described below:
- Wipro has won a global multi-year digital workplace and managed network services contract from OMV, an Austrian integrated oil and gas company. The engagement will leverage Wipro’s automation capabilities and oil & gas industry expertise to standardize and transform the technology landscape, and lay the foundation for digitalization to improve employee experience at the client organization.
- Wipro has been chosen as an end-to-end system implementation and program management partner by a leading development financial institution. The project will streamline the client’s technology landscape and optimize their business processes while instituting industry best practices and solutions. Wipro will define future state business processes, design and implement a CRM layer, and develop product specifications and process flows for the client.
- Wipro has won a long-term digital strategic engagement with a leading healthcare company to enhance their user experience through IT service desk transformation. The contract will leverage artificial intelligence and automation for service desk transformation.
- Wipro will help a global nutrition company set up cloud-based IT infrastructure. This program will drive greater business agility, and improved employee and end-customer experience for the client.
- Wipro has won a multi-year engagement from a leading Europe-based facility management company for transforming its IT operations. The program will help the client set up a futuristic, agile and scalable platform that will power digital initiatives through a next-gen delivery model, integrated platforms, hyper-automation and cloud technologies.
Digital Highlights
We continue to see increasing traction in digital oriented deals as illustrated below:
- Wipro has been selected by a large North American bank to help create a new digital bank by providing and integrating strategy, design and technology services.
- A large global pharmaceutical company has selected Wipro Digital to streamline and modernize its clinical trial process for vaccines through an experience-led approach.
- A global financial services company has selected Wipro Digital to provide cloud-native development support, using Pivotal Cloud Foundry, as part of its ongoing cloud transformation program.
- Wipro has won a multi-year deal from a global beverages retailer to deliver a digital workplace management solution to manage the client’s world-wide physical assets.
Wipro continues to win deals in the cloud applications space by leveraging Appirio Cloud Services:
- An American financial services company has extended its contract with Wipro. Wipro will help upgrade the user experience, integrate CRM touch-points and put together a financial services cloud capability roadmap for the client’s retail banking portfolio.
- Wipro has been chosen by a US-based healthcare organization for a cloud-based engagement that will help the client better manage its B2C and B2B stakeholder relationships.
Analyst Accolades and Awards
- Wipro was recognized as a Leader in IT Infrastructure Services Automation – Market Trends and Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2018: Become AI Aware or Fall Behind
- Wipro was positioned in the Winner's Circle of HfS Blueprint on Software Product Engineering Services 2018
- Wipro is recognized as a Leader in Embedded System Engineering Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment: Enabling the Era of Connected and Intelligent Products
- Wipro was recognised as a ‘Leader’ by The Forrester Wave™: Digital Process Automation Service Providers
- Wipro is recognized as a Major Contender in Finance and Accounting Digital Augmentation Suite (F&A DAS) – Service Provider Landscape with Solutions PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2018
- Wipro was selected as a member of the global Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) – 2018 for the ninth year in succession. Launched in 2009, the S&P DJSI (World) is the gold standard for corporate sustainability. Inclusion in DJSI (World) index is based on a rigorous analysis of a company’s performance on 600 data points spread across 21 primary indicators and more than 120 secondary indicators across Economic, Environmental and Social dimensions.
IT Products
- IT Products Segment Revenue for the quarter was Rs 2.9 billion ($39.6 million3).
- IT Products Margin for the quarter was -14.8%.
- Sequential and YoY revenue growth rates for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 are adjusted for the impact from the divestment of our hosted data center services business for the quarters ended June 30, 2018 and September 30, 2017.
- IT Services Margin and EPS for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 includes a loss of Rs 5,141 million from the settlement with one of our key customers. Adjusted IT Services Margin exclude the impact of this loss.
- For the convenience of the readers, the amounts in Indian Rupees in this release have been translated into United States Dollars at the certified foreign exchange rate of US$1 = Rs 72.54, as published by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors on September 30, 2018. However, the realized exchange rate in our IT Services business segment for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 was US$1= Rs 70.44.
- IT Services Margin refers to Segment Results Total.
|WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
|(Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|As at March 31,
|
|As at September 30,
|
|
|
|2018
|2018
|
|2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Convenience translation into US dollar in millions (unaudited) Refer Footnote 3
|
|ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Goodwill
|
|117,584
|128,026
|
|1,765
|
|Intangible assets
|
|18,113
|18,027
|
|249
|
|Property, plant and equipment
|
|64,443
|68,370
|
|943
|
|Derivative assets
|
|41
|17
|
|–
|
|Investments
|
|7,668
|7,494
|
|103
|
|Investment in equity accounted investee
|
|1,206
|1,305
|
|18
|
|Trade receivables
|
|4,446
|4,179
|
|58
|
|Deferred tax assets
|
|6,908
|8,861
|
|122
|
|Non-current tax assets
|
|18,349
|20,237
|
|279
|
|Other non-current assets
|
|15,726
|20,227
|
|279
|
|Total non-current assets
|
|254,484
|276,743
|
|3,816
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Inventories
|
|3,370
|4,060
|
|56
|
|Trade receivables
|
|100,990
|106,382
|
|1,466
|
|Other current assets
|
|30,596
|27,150
|
|374
|
|Unbilled receivables
|
|42,486
|28,685
|
|395
|
|Contract assets
|
|–
|18,573
|
|256
|
|Investments
|
|249,094
|248,815
|
|3,430
|
|Current tax assets
|
|6,262
|7,895
|
|109
|
|Derivative assets
|
|1,232
|3,793
|
|52
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
|44,925
|79,818
|
|1,100
|
|
|
|478,955
|525,171
|
|7,238
|
|Assets held for sale
|
|27,201
|–
|
|–
|
|Total current assets
|
|506,156
|525,171
|
|7,238
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TOTAL ASSETS
|
|760,640
|801,914
|
|11,054
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Share capital
|
|9,048
|9,048
|
|125
|
|Share premium
|
|800
|879
|
|12
|
|Retained earnings
|
|453,265
|491,401
|
|6,774
|
|Share based payment reserve
|
|1,772
|2,260
|
|31
|
|Other components of equity
|
|18,051
|17,414
|
|240
|
|Equity attributable to the equity holders of the Company
|
|482,936
|521,002
|
|7,182
|
|Non-controlling interest
|
|2,410
|2,312
|
|32
|
|TOTAL EQUITY
|
|485,346
|523,314
|
|7,214
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Long – term loans and borrowings
|
|45,268
|52,329
|
|721
|
|Derivative liabilities
|
|7
|–
|
|–
|
|Deferred tax liabilities
|
|3,059
|2,475
|
|34
|
|Non-current tax liabilities
|
|9,220
|9,543
|
|132
|
|Other non-current liabilities
|
|4,230
|4,688
|
|65
|
|Provisions
|
|3
|2
|
|–
|
| Total non-current liabilities
|
|61,787
|69,037
|
|952
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans, borrowings and bank overdrafts
|
|92,991
|62,726
|
|865
|
|Trade payables and accrued expenses
|
|68,129
|84,797
|
|1,169
|
|Unearned revenues
|
|17,139
|23,607
|
|325
|Current tax liabilities
|
|9,417
|13,667
|
|188
|Derivative liabilities
|
|2,210
|6,487
|
|89
|Other current liabilities
|
|16,613
|17,507
|
|241
|Provisions
|
|796
|772
|
|11
|
|
|207,295
|209,563
|
|2,888
|Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale
|
|6,212
|–
|
|–
|Total current liabilities
|
|213,507
|209,563
|
|2,888
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|275,294
|278,600
|
|3,840
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
|760,640
|801,914
|
|11,054
| WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
| INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
|
| (Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three months ended September 30,
|
|Six months ended September 30,
|
|
|
|2017
|
|2018
|
|2018
|
|2017
|
|2018
|
|2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Convenience translation into US dollar in millions (unaudited) Refer Footnote 3
|
|
|
|
|
| Convenience translation into US dollar in millions (unaudited). Refer Footnote 3
|
|Gross Revenues
|
|134,234
|
|145,410
|
|2,005
|
|270,495
|
|285,187
|
|3,931
|
|Cost of revenues
|
|(94,694)
|
|(101,770)
|
|(1,403)
|
|(191,805)
|
|(202,120)
|
|(2,786)
|
|Gross profit
|
|39,540
|
|43,640
|
|602
|
|78,690
|
|83,067
|
|1,145
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Selling and marketing expenses
|
|(9,867)
|
|(10,814)
|
|(149)
|
|(20,013)
|
|(21,627)
|
|(298)
|
|General and administrative expenses
|
|(7,085)
|
|(13,696)
|
|(189)
|
|(14,349)
|
|(22,304)
|
|(307)
|
|Foreign exchange gains/(losses), net
|
|453
|
|1,217
|
|17
|
|806
|
|1,988
|
|27
|
|Other operating income
|
|–
|
|269
|
|4
|
|–
|
|2,798
|
|39
|
|Results from operating activities
|
|23,041
|
|20,616
|
|285
|
|45,134
|
|43,922
|
|606
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Finance expenses
|
|(1,434)
|
|(1,569)
|
|(22)
|
|(3,035)
|
|(3,218)
|
|(44)
|
|Finance and other income
|
|6,709
|
|5,136
|
|71
|
|13,036
|
|10,333
|
|142
|
|Share of profit /(loss) of equity accounted investee
|
|5
|
|20
|
|–
|
|4
|
|(33)
|
|–
|
|Profit before tax
|
|28,321
|
|24,203
|
|334
|
|55,139
|
|51,004
|
|704
|
|Income tax expense
|
|(6,426)
|
|(5,347)
|
|(74)
|
|(12,420)
|
|(11,212)
|
|(155)
|
|Profit for the period
|
|21,895
|
|18,856
|
|260
|
|42,719
|
|39,792
|
|549
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Profit attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Equity holders of the Company
|
|21,917
|
|18,889
|
|260
|
|42,682
|
|40,095
|
|553
|
|Non-controlling interest
|
|(22)
|
|(33)
|
|–
|
|37
|
|(303)
|
|(4)
|
|Profit for the period
|
|21,895
|
|18,856
|
|260
|
|42,719
|
|39,792
|
|549
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Earnings per equity share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Attributable to equity share holders of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|
|4.52
|
|4.19
|
|0.06
|
|8.81
|
|8.90
|
|0.12
|
|Diluted
|
|4.52
|
|4.19
|
|0.06
|
|8.80
|
|8.89
|
|0.12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted average number of equity shares used in computing earnings per equity share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|
|4,845,485,149
|
|4,503,556,411
|
|4,503,556,411
|
|4,844,289,024
|
|4,503,618,086
|
|4,503,618,086
|
|Diluted
|
|4,852,992,546
|
|4,513,452,637
|
|4,513,452,637
|
|4,852,340,224
|
|4,513,533,464
|
|4,513,533,464
|
|Additional Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three months ended September 30,
|
|Six months ended September 30,
|Segment Revenue
|2017
|2018
|2018
|
|2017
|2018
|2018
|IT Services Business Units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BFSI
|36,349
|44,105
|608
|
| 71,283
|85,159
|1,174
|HEALTH
|17,989
|18,364
|253
|
|37,139
|36,573
|504
|CBU
| 20,989
|23,532
|324
|
|41,524
|45,519
|628
|ENU
| 17,769
|18,239
|251
|
|35,233
|35,444
|489
|TECH
| 18,515
|19,581
|270
|
|36,179
|39,085
|539
|MFG
| 11,495
|11,732
|162
|
|23,173
|23,036
|318
|COMM
| 8,583
|8,220
|113
|
|17,414
|15,960
|220
|IT SERVICES TOTAL
| 131,689
|143,773
|1,981
|
|261,945
|280,776
|3,872
|IT PRODUCTS
| 2,988
|2,876
|40
|
|9,331
|6,408
|88
|RECONCILING ITEMS
| 10
| (22)
|–
|
|25
| (9)
|–
|TOTAL
| 134,687
|146,627
|2,021
|
|271,301
|287,175
|3,960
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Segment Result
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|IT Services Business Units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BFSI
| 6,055
|7,725
|106
|
|11,496
|14,874
|205
|HEALTH
| 2,698
|2,659
|37
|
|5,432
|4,729
|65
|CBU
| 3,244
|4,156
|57
|
|6,178
|6,771
|93
|ENU
| 3,435
| (2,084)
| (29)
|
|7,086
|606
|8
|TECH
| 3,748
|4,644
|64
|
|7,229
|8,708
|120
|MFG
| 1,652
|2,247
|31
|
|3,346
|3,649
|50
|COMM
| 1,147
|1,070
|15
|
|2,596
|1,824
|25
|UNALLOCATED
| 805
|310
|4
|
|1,337
|1,005
|14
|OTHER OPERATING INCOME
| –
|269
|4
|
| –
|2,798
|39
|TOTAL IT SERVICES
| 22,784
|20,996
|289
|
|44,700
|44,964
|619
|IT PRODUCTS
| 88
| (426)
| (6)
|
|119
|(1,166)
| (16)
|RECONCILING ITEMS
| 169
|46
|1
|
|315
|124
|2
|TOTAL
| 23,041
|20,616
|284
|
|45,134
|43,922
|605
|FINANCE EXPENSE
| (1,434)
| (1,569)
| (22)
|
| (3,035)
| (3,218)
| (44)
|FINANCE AND OTHER INCOME
| 6,709
|5,136
|71
|
|13,036
|10,333
|142
|SHARE OF PROFIT/(LOSS) OF EQUITY ACCOUNTED INVESTEE
|5
|20
|0
|
|4
| (33)
| (0)
|PROFIT BEFORE TAX
| 28,321
|24,203
|333
|
|55,139
|51,004
|703
|INCOME TAX EXPENSE
| (6,426)
| (5,347)
| (74)
|
| (12,420)
| (11,212)
| (155)
|PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
| 21,895
|18,856
|259
|
|42,719
|39,792
|548
| Segment result represents operating profits of the segments and dividend income and gains or losses (net) relating to strategic investments, which are presented within “Finance and other income” in the statement of Income.
The Company is organized by the following operating segments: IT Services and IT Products.
IT Services: The IT Services segment primarily consists of IT Service offerings to customers organized by industry verticals.
Effective April 1, 2018, consequent to change in organization structure, the Company reorganized its industry verticals. The Manufacturing (MFG) and Technology Business unit are split from the former Manufacturing & Technology (MNT) business unit. The revised industry verticals are as follows: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Health Business unit (HEALTH) previously known as Health Care and Life Sciences Business unit (HLS), Consumer Business unit (CBU), Energy, Natural Resources & Utilities (ENU), Manufacturing (MFG), Technology (TECH) and Communications (COMM). IT Services segment also includes Others which comprises dividend income relating to strategic investments, which are presented within “Financial and other Income” in the interim condensed consolidated statement of income. Key service offerings to customers includes software application development and maintenance, research and development services for hardware and software design, business application services, analytics, consulting, infrastructure outsourcing services and business process services.
Comparative information has been restated to give effect to the above changes.
IT Products: The Company is a value added reseller of desktops, servers, notebooks, storage products, networking solutions and packaged software for leading international brands. In certain total outsourcing contracts of the IT Services segment, the Company delivers hardware, software products and other related deliverables. Revenue relating to the above items is reported as revenue from the sale of IT Products.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue to IT Services Revenue as per IFRS ($MN)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months ended September 30, 2018
|
|
|IT Services Revenue as per IFRS
| $ 2,041.2
|
|
|
|Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement
| $ 18.7
|
|
|
|Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue based on previous quarter exchange rates
| $ 2,059.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months ended September 30, 2018
|
|
|IT Services Revenue as per IFRS
| $ 2,041.2
|
|
|
|Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement
| $ 50.7
|
|
|
|Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue based on exchange rates of comparable period in previous year
| $ 2,091.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|