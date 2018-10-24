WIPRO

IT Services Segment Revenue1 up 10.4% YoY in INR terms

Adjusted2 IT Services Margin expanded to 18.1% Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) today announced financial results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for its quarter ended September 30, 2018.



Highlights of the Results



Results for the Quarter ended September 30, 2018: Gross Revenue was Rs 145.4 billion ($2.0 billion 3 ).

). IT Services Segment Revenue was Rs 143.8 billion ($2.0 billion 3 ). Adjusted 1 IT Services Segment Revenue was up 6.2% sequentially and 10.4% YoY in INR terms.

). IT Services Segment Revenue in dollar terms at $2,041.2 million.

Adjusted 1 Non-GAAP constant currency IT Services Segment Revenue up 2.8% sequentially and 5.1% YoY.

Adjusted 2 IT Services Margin 4 for the quarter was 18.1%. IT Services Margin 4 reported was 14.6%.

IT Services Margin reported was 14.6%. Net Income was Rs 18.9 billion ($260.4 million 3 ).

). EPS for the quarter was Rs 4.19 ($0.063) per share. Performance for the Quarter ended September 30, 2018



Abidali Z. Neemuchwala, CEO and Member of the Board said – “Wipro has delivered a strong quarter on both revenue and margin growth. We won our largest deal to date and four of our Business Units grew over 4% sequentially in constant currency terms. The demand environment is robust, especially for digital transformation and enterprise scale modernization services.”



Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer said – “Consistent improvement in our operating metrics reflects our relentless rigor of execution, which has resulted in our Adjusted2 IT Services Margin reaching 18.1% in quarter 2. We see automation as a key lever to drive margins going forward.”



As part of our India business reorganization, we are carving out our India Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) and India Government business, given their distinct operating rhythm and need for differentiated execution rigor. The rest of our India strategy remains unchanged and will focus on enterprise customers, leveraging our new and core portfolio offerings in line with the global business. Given this, we will carve out the India PSU and India Government business out of our IT Services segment in our financials effective quarter ending December 31, 2018. The enterprise business in India will continue to be part of the IT Services segment. We will make the necessary disclosure pertaining to this carve out in our financials for the quarter ending December 31, 2018. Our outlook for the quarter ending December 31, 2018 reflects this change.



Outlook for the Quarter ending December 31, 2018



We expect Revenue from IT Services business to be in the range of $2,028 million to $2,068 million*. Comparable revenue excluding India PSU and India Government business for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 was $2,007 million. This translates to sequential growth outlook of 1.0% to 3.0%.



*Outlook is based on the following exchange rates: GBP/USD at 1.31, Euro/USD at 1.17, AUD/USD at 0.73, USD/INR at 72.02 and USD/CAD at 1.31.



IT Services Highlights



Wipro continued its momentum in winning large deals globally as described below: Wipro has won a global multi-year digital workplace and managed network services contract from OMV, an Austrian integrated oil and gas company. The engagement will leverage Wipro’s automation capabilities and oil & gas industry expertise to standardize and transform the technology landscape, and lay the foundation for digitalization to improve employee experience at the client organization.

Wipro has been chosen as an end-to-end system implementation and program management partner by a leading development financial institution. The project will streamline the client’s technology landscape and optimize their business processes while instituting industry best practices and solutions. Wipro will define future state business processes, design and implement a CRM layer, and develop product specifications and process flows for the client.

Wipro has won a long-term digital strategic engagement with a leading healthcare company to enhance their user experience through IT service desk transformation. The contract will leverage artificial intelligence and automation for service desk transformation.

Wipro will help a global nutrition company set up cloud-based IT infrastructure. This program will drive greater business agility, and improved employee and end-customer experience for the client.

Wipro has won a multi-year engagement from a leading Europe-based facility management company for transforming its IT operations. The program will help the client set up a futuristic, agile and scalable platform that will power digital initiatives through a next-gen delivery model, integrated platforms, hyper-automation and cloud technologies. Digital Highlights



We continue to see increasing traction in digital oriented deals as illustrated below: Wipro has been selected by a large North American bank to help create a new digital bank by providing and integrating strategy, design and technology services.

A large global pharmaceutical company has selected Wipro Digital to streamline and modernize its clinical trial process for vaccines through an experience-led approach.

A global financial services company has selected Wipro Digital to provide cloud-native development support, using Pivotal Cloud Foundry, as part of its ongoing cloud transformation program.

Wipro has won a multi-year deal from a global beverages retailer to deliver a digital workplace management solution to manage the client’s world-wide physical assets. Wipro continues to win deals in the cloud applications space by leveraging Appirio Cloud Services: An American financial services company has extended its contract with Wipro. Wipro will help upgrade the user experience, integrate CRM touch-points and put together a financial services cloud capability roadmap for the client’s retail banking portfolio.

Wipro has been chosen by a US-based healthcare organization for a cloud-based engagement that will help the client better manage its B2C and B2B stakeholder relationships. Analyst Accolades and Awards Wipro was recognized as a Leader in IT Infrastructure Services Automation – Market Trends and Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2018: Become AI Aware or Fall Behind

Wipro was positioned in the Winner's Circle of HfS Blueprint on Software Product Engineering Services 2018

Wipro is recognized as a Leader in Embedded System Engineering Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment: Enabling the Era of Connected and Intelligent Products

Wipro was recognised as a ‘Leader’ by The Forrester Wave™: Digital Process Automation Service Providers

Wipro is recognized as a Major Contender in Finance and Accounting Digital Augmentation Suite (F&A DAS) – Service Provider Landscape with Solutions PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2018

Wipro was selected as a member of the global Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) – 2018 for the ninth year in succession. Launched in 2009, the S&P DJSI (World) is the gold standard for corporate sustainability. Inclusion in DJSI (World) index is based on a rigorous analysis of a company’s performance on 600 data points spread across 21 primary indicators and more than 120 secondary indicators across Economic, Environmental and Social dimensions. IT Products IT Products Segment Revenue for the quarter was Rs 2.9 billion ($39.6 million 3 ).

). IT Products Margin for the quarter was -14.8%.

Please refer the tableat the end for reconciliation between IFRS IT Services Revenue and IT Services Revenue on a non-GAAP constant currency basis.



All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.



About Non-GAAP Financial Measures



This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. Such non-GAAP financial measures are measures of our historical or future performance, financial position or cash flows that are adjusted to exclude or include amounts that are excluded or included, as the case may be, from the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.



The table at the end provides IT Services Revenue on a constant currency basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by translating IT Services Revenue from the current reporting period into U.S. dollars based on the currency conversion rate in effect for the prior reporting period. We refer to growth rates in constant currency so that business results may be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance.



This non-GAAP financial measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with IFRS, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition to this non-GAAP measure, the financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure should be carefully evaluated.



Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, prepared under IFRS, along with individual business segment reports, are available in the Investors section of our website www.wipro.com



Quarterly Conference Call



We will hold an earnings conference call today at 07:15 p.m. Indian Standard Time (09:45 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss our performance for the quarter. The audio from the conference call will be available online through a web-cast and can be accessed at the following link- http://services.choruscall.eu/links/wipro181024.html



An audio recording of the management discussions and the question and answer session will be available online and will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.wipro.com About Wipro Limited Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 175,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future. Forward-Looking Statements



The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf. Sequential and YoY revenue growth rates for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 are adjusted for the impact from the divestment of our hosted data center services business for the quarters ended June 30, 2018 and September 30, 2017. IT Services Margin and EPS for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 includes a loss of Rs 5,141 million from the settlement with one of our key customers. Adjusted IT Services Margin exclude the impact of this loss. For the convenience of the readers, the amounts in Indian Rupees in this release have been translated into United States Dollars at the certified foreign exchange rate of US$1 = Rs 72.54, as published by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors on September 30, 2018. However, the realized exchange rate in our IT Services business segment for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 was US$1= Rs 70.44. IT Services Margin refers to Segment Results Total. WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated) As at March 31, As at September 30, 2018 2018 2018 Convenience translation into US dollar in millions (unaudited) Refer Footnote 3 ASSETS Goodwill 117,584 128,026 1,765 Intangible assets 18,113 18,027 249 Property, plant and equipment 64,443 68,370 943 Derivative assets 41 17 – Investments 7,668 7,494 103 Investment in equity accounted investee 1,206 1,305 18 Trade receivables 4,446 4,179 58 Deferred tax assets 6,908 8,861 122 Non-current tax assets 18,349 20,237 279 Other non-current assets 15,726 20,227 279 Total non-current assets 254,484 276,743 3,816 Inventories 3,370 4,060 56 Trade receivables 100,990 106,382 1,466 Other current assets 30,596 27,150 374 Unbilled receivables 42,486 28,685 395 Contract assets – 18,573 256 Investments 249,094 248,815 3,430 Current tax assets 6,262 7,895 109 Derivative assets 1,232 3,793 52 Cash and cash equivalents 44,925 79,818 1,100 478,955 525,171 7,238 Assets held for sale 27,201 – – Total current assets 506,156 525,171 7,238 TOTAL ASSETS 760,640 801,914 11,054 EQUITY Share capital 9,048 9,048 125 Share premium 800 879 12 Retained earnings 453,265 491,401 6,774 Share based payment reserve 1,772 2,260 31 Other components of equity 18,051 17,414 240 Equity attributable to the equity holders of the Company 482,936 521,002 7,182 Non-controlling interest 2,410 2,312 32 TOTAL EQUITY 485,346 523,314 7,214 LIABILITIES Long – term loans and borrowings 45,268 52,329 721 Derivative liabilities 7 – – Deferred tax liabilities 3,059 2,475 34 Non-current tax liabilities 9,220 9,543 132 Other non-current liabilities 4,230 4,688 65 Provisions 3 2 – Total non-current liabilities 61,787 69,037 952 Loans, borrowings and bank overdrafts 92,991 62,726 865 Trade payables and accrued expenses 68,129 84,797 1,169 Unearned revenues 17,139 23,607 325 Current tax liabilities 9,417 13,667 188 Derivative liabilities 2,210 6,487 89 Other current liabilities 16,613 17,507 241 Provisions 796 772 11 207,295 209,563 2,888 Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale 6,212 – – Total current liabilities 213,507 209,563 2,888 TOTAL LIABILITIES 275,294 278,600 3,840 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 760,640 801,914 11,054 WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated) Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30, 2017 2018 2018 2017 2018 2018 Convenience translation into US dollar in millions (unaudited) Refer Footnote 3 Convenience translation into US dollar in millions (unaudited). Refer Footnote 3 Gross Revenues 134,234 145,410 2,005 270,495 285,187 3,931 Cost of revenues (94,694) (101,770) (1,403) (191,805) (202,120) (2,786) Gross profit 39,540 43,640 602 78,690 83,067 1,145 Selling and marketing expenses (9,867) (10,814) (149) (20,013) (21,627) (298) General and administrative expenses (7,085) (13,696) (189) (14,349) (22,304) (307) Foreign exchange gains/(losses), net 453 1,217 17 806 1,988 27 Other operating income – 269 4 – 2,798 39 Results from operating activities 23,041 20,616 285 45,134 43,922 606 Finance expenses (1,434) (1,569) (22) (3,035) (3,218) (44) Finance and other income 6,709 5,136 71 13,036 10,333 142 Share of profit /(loss) of equity accounted investee 5 20 – 4 (33) – Profit before tax 28,321 24,203 334 55,139 51,004 704 Income tax expense (6,426) (5,347) (74) (12,420) (11,212) (155) Profit for the period 21,895 18,856 260 42,719 39,792 549 Profit attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 21,917 18,889 260 42,682 40,095 553 Non-controlling interest (22) (33) – 37 (303) (4) Profit for the period 21,895 18,856 260 42,719 39,792 549 Earnings per equity share: Attributable to equity share holders of the Company Basic 4.52 4.19 0.06 8.81 8.90 0.12 Diluted 4.52 4.19 0.06 8.80 8.89 0.12 Weighted average number of equity shares used in computing earnings per equity share Basic 4,845,485,149 4,503,556,411 4,503,556,411 4,844,289,024 4,503,618,086 4,503,618,086 Diluted 4,852,992,546 4,513,452,637 4,513,452,637 4,852,340,224 4,513,533,464 4,513,533,464 Additional Information Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30, Segment Revenue 2017 2018 2018 2017 2018 2018 IT Services Business Units BFSI 36,349 44,105 608 71,283 85,159 1,174 HEALTH 17,989 18,364 253 37,139 36,573 504 CBU 20,989 23,532 324 41,524 45,519 628 ENU 17,769 18,239 251 35,233 35,444 489 TECH 18,515 19,581 270 36,179 39,085 539 MFG 11,495 11,732 162 23,173 23,036 318 COMM 8,583 8,220 113 17,414 15,960 220 IT SERVICES TOTAL 131,689 143,773 1,981 261,945 280,776 3,872 IT PRODUCTS 2,988 2,876 40 9,331 6,408 88 RECONCILING ITEMS 10 (22) – 25 (9) – TOTAL 134,687 146,627 2,021 271,301 287,175 3,960 Segment Result IT Services Business Units BFSI 6,055 7,725 106 11,496 14,874 205 HEALTH 2,698 2,659 37 5,432 4,729 65 CBU 3,244 4,156 57 6,178 6,771 93 ENU 3,435 (2,084) (29) 7,086 606 8 TECH 3,748 4,644 64 7,229 8,708 120 MFG 1,652 2,247 31 3,346 3,649 50 COMM 1,147 1,070 15 2,596 1,824 25 UNALLOCATED 805 310 4 1,337 1,005 14 OTHER OPERATING INCOME – 269 4 – 2,798 39 TOTAL IT SERVICES 22,784 20,996 289 44,700 44,964 619 IT PRODUCTS 88 (426) (6) 119 (1,166) (16) RECONCILING ITEMS 169 46 1 315 124 2 TOTAL 23,041 20,616 284 45,134 43,922 605 FINANCE EXPENSE (1,434) (1,569) (22) (3,035) (3,218) (44) FINANCE AND OTHER INCOME 6,709 5,136 71 13,036 10,333 142 SHARE OF PROFIT/(LOSS) OF EQUITY ACCOUNTED INVESTEE 5 20 0 4 (33) (0) PROFIT BEFORE TAX 28,321 24,203 333 55,139 51,004 703 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (6,426) (5,347) (74) (12,420) (11,212) (155) PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 21,895 18,856 259 42,719 39,792 548 Segment result represents operating profits of the segments and dividend income and gains or losses (net) relating to strategic investments, which are presented within “Finance and other income” in the statement of Income.



The Company is organized by the following operating segments: IT Services and IT Products.



IT Services: The IT Services segment primarily consists of IT Service offerings to customers organized by industry verticals. Effective April 1, 2018, consequent to change in organization structure, the Company reorganized its industry verticals. The Manufacturing (MFG) and Technology Business unit are split from the former Manufacturing & Technology (MNT) business unit. The revised industry verticals are as follows: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Health Business unit (HEALTH) previously known as Health Care and Life Sciences Business unit (HLS), Consumer Business unit (CBU), Energy, Natural Resources & Utilities (ENU), Manufacturing (MFG), Technology (TECH) and Communications (COMM). IT Services segment also includes Others which comprises dividend income relating to strategic investments, which are presented within “Financial and other Income” in the interim condensed consolidated statement of income. Key service offerings to customers includes software application development and maintenance, research and development services for hardware and software design, business application services, analytics, consulting, infrastructure outsourcing services and business process services. Comparative information has been restated to give effect to the above changes.



IT Products: The Company is a value added reseller of desktops, servers, notebooks, storage products, networking solutions and packaged software for leading international brands. In certain total outsourcing contracts of the IT Services segment, the Company delivers hardware, software products and other related deliverables. Revenue relating to the above items is reported as revenue from the sale of IT Products. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue to IT Services Revenue as per IFRS ($MN) Three Months ended September 30, 2018 IT Services Revenue as per IFRS $ 2,041.2 Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement $ 18.7 Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue based on previous quarter exchange rates $ 2,059.9 Three Months ended September 30, 2018 IT Services Revenue as per IFRS $ 2,041.2 Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement $ 50.7 Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue based on exchange rates of comparable period in previous year $ 2,091.9