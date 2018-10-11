Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, today announced the launch of its Innovation and Talent Hub in Reading, reinforcing the company’s commitment to develop talent and strengthen STEM skills in the United Kingdom.



The multifunctional hub will be a centre of excellence for ‘Ascent’, Wipro’s talent development programme launched in 2017, to train UK-based computer science graduates and degree apprentices in digital technologies. To date, the programme has trained and placed 95 digital technology graduates and 40 digital technology degree apprentices in client projects at Wipro, across the UK. The graduates are from multiple universities in the UK while Sheffield Hallam University is the learning provider for the apprentices who are studying for a Bachelor of Science degree in digital technology.



In addition to ‘Ascent’, the hub will run work experience programmes for school leavers, internship programmes for university students, and training programmes for employees. It will also be the centre for Wipro’s TopGear platform, which provides an opportunity for the company’s employees across the UK to work on crowdsourcing-based technology challenges.



The hub will also provide a collaborative space for co-innovation and unique learning projects with clients.



In September, Wipro announced that it will partner with King’s College London, to support the development of the first Master of Arts in STEM Education in the UK, and Sheffield Hallam University to offer the ‘Wipro Teacher Fellowship’ and ‘Wipro Teacher Mentor’ programmes.



Abidali Z. Neemuchwala, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Wipro Limited said, “Our Innovation and Talent Hub in Reading reinforces our commitment to developing fruitful partnerships with academic institutions, incubate talent and encourage a workplace culture that fosters innovation and fresh thinking. Wipro recognizes the value of nurturing and skilling local talent and our facility in Reading embodies our commitment to local hiring.”



Wipro has had a presence in the UK for over two decades and works with customers across the financial services, energy, natural resources, utilities, retail, and consumer goods industries In the UK, Wipro has IT development centers and digital pods in Reading, Hemel Hempstead, East Kilbride, Aberdeen, Inverness, Edinburgh and London.



Candidates can apply for Wipro’s Ascent programme through these links:

https://careers.wipro.com/ascent-uk.aspx

https://careers.wipro.com/uk-apprenticeship.asp

