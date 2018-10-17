India’s largest hosting service provider Web Werks announces the achievement of SAP certification in Infrastructure Operations. A superlative availability of infrastructure and operational standard made Web Werks achieve this accreditation by SAP after meeting its stringent specifications.

Web Werks had to go through an extensive audit to meet the SAP requirements. This audit was conducted to see if Web Werks infrastructure met SAP’s standards. To ensure ongoing standards for the management of SAP solutions, Web Werks Data Center had to undergo a rigorous assessment of their delivery and support capabilities by SAP’s partner certification group.

“Achieving this certification is a key differentiator in the marketplace for infrastructure, It clearly shows that our services in support of SAP solutions comply with SAP standards. Our clients can now be confident enough to receive the high-quality support of their implementations of SAP,” said Nikhil Rathi, Director, Web Werks Data Centers India.

In support of SAP solutions, Web Werks was evaluated on a wide range of criteria such as secure environment, redundant network, power, cooling, physical security, DR and Backup process. This accreditation affirms Web Werks capacity to deliver top-notch infrastructure facility in support of SAP applications. Now SAP customers can be benefited from the innovative service of Web Werks which will help them to full fill their technical and security necessities in the domain.

About Web Werks Data Centers

Web Werks Data Centers have been leaders in India for the past two decades and are located in 3 countries with more than six geographically located data centers. Offering Reliable hosting services on Dedicated Servers, Cloud, Virtualization, Co-location and Disaster Recovery Services along with 24×7 Rapid Action Support and 99.995% Up-time Guarantee.

Web Werks Data Centers are validated with ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 20000-1 and are Uptime Institute Certified. The data centers are Carbon Neutral contributing towards Global Go-Green concepts. Web Werks is also now SAP certified provider of Infrastructure, Hosting and Cloud Operations Services.

Web Werks is also PCI-DSS, HIPAA, ISO 27001, TIA-942 and SSAE16, SSAE18 SOC 2 Type 1 compliant. This certification affirms how we treat security, confidentiality, integrity, and privacy of our customers' data. Web Werks in India is the first Asian data center to hold OIX-2 and host an OIX-1 IXP Mumbai-IX. In addition to this, fulfill all the requirement for being a full OpenIX supporter. Web Werks is also Cloud empaneled by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India (MeitY).

Awarded with 'Maharashtra IT Excellence Award 2018' by Government of Maharashtra, 'Retailer of the Year for Best Cloud Data Centers and Internet Exchange', 'Great Indian Workplace Award (GIWA) 2017', ‘HostReview's Readers' Choice Awards 2017’, 'National Choice Award – Best Cloud Data Centers and Internet Exchange 2018'. We have collaborated with more than 1000+ organizations globally. Few of our prestigious clients are Microsoft, Canon, Google, Godrej, TATA, Facebook, Akamai, Netflix and many more. Our client list also incorporates Government sectors such as Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation, Nabard, SIDBI and so on.

For more information, kindly visit, www.webwerks.in