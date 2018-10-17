Intuit Inc.
Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) today opened the polls for voting in its 2018 Intuit QuickBooks Global Firm of the Future contest. The public vote, which closes October 31, 2018, will determine which of the contest’s five finalists − Wealth Café Business Advisors Pvt Ltd the first ever Intuit QuickBooks Firm of The Future finalist from India along with Cloud Bookkeeping Services, PJCO, Reconciled or Regional Business Services Ptd Ltd − will be named the grand prize winner. Representing India, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia respectively, these forward-thinking firms represent some of the top accounting firms from around the world, having embraced online technologies to grow their practices and help their small business clients succeed and prosper.
Anyone wishing to vote must first register, and all registrants will only be permitted to vote once per day during the open voting period. The top five global finalists and the small businesses identified by each firm will each receive a $5,000 approx. INR 3.69 lakhs cash prize as well as one ticket to Intuit’s annual conference, QuickBooks Connect, November 5-7, in San Jose, California. The grand prize winner and the small business they support will be revealed on the main stage and receive additional cash prizes of $25,000 approx. INR 18.48 lakhs and $15,000 approx. INR 11 lakhs, respectively.
Register for QuickBooks Connect and meet the finalists and grand prize winner in-person in November. The conference offers a dynamic lineup of speakers, including Alex Rodriguez, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of A-Rod Corp, Mindy Kaling, Actor, Writer, Producer and Director and Dylan Lauren, CEO and Founder of Dylan’s Candy Bar.
To cast votes through October 31, visit https://intuit.me/FOTF2018. To join the conversation, share on Facebook and Twitter using #QBFirmOfTheFuture.
