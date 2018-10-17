Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) today opened the polls for voting in its 2018 Intuit QuickBooks Global Firm of the Future contest. The public vote, which closes October 31, 2018, will determine which of the contest’s five finalists − Wealth Café Business Advisors Pvt Ltd the first ever Intuit QuickBooks Firm of The Future finalist from India along with Cloud Bookkeeping Services, PJCO, Reconciled or Regional Business Services Ptd Ltd − will be named the grand prize winner. Representing India, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia respectively, these forward-thinking firms represent some of the top accounting firms from around the world, having embraced online technologies to grow their practices and help their small business clients succeed and prosper.



During the voting period, Intuit invites the public to visit the Firm of the Future contest website and vote once per day for the firm that they feel best embodies the Firm of the Future. For every vote and social share that takes place, a donation from Intuit will be made to Kiva.org ($25,000 approx. INR 18.48 lakhs), an international nonprofit based in San Francisco, California that invests in entrepreneurs from underserved communities around the world who are looking to create a better future for themselves, their families and their communities.



To learn more about the finalists, the public can view videos in the online gallery on the Firm of the Future contest website. These videos highlight how each firm has embraced online technologies and how they have helped a specific small business client to succeed.



These five firms represent the most innovative firms in the industry, and we are eager to see how they will continue to grow and drive success for their own businesses and small business clients. These firms have recognized the benefits of being a Firm of the Future and have successfully navigated the path forward. Wealth Café Business Advisor Pvt Ltd, is already a true champion for being the first finalist from India and we’re excited to celebrate all these finalists and see who will be named the grand prize winner – said, Sanket Atal, Managing Director, Intuit India.



To help the finalists in their video submission process, Intuit provided a videographer and film producer to work directly with each finalist to create a high-quality video showcasing what makes his or her firm a Firm of the Future. The five finalists are:

Anyone wishing to vote must first register, and all registrants will only be permitted to vote once per day during the open voting period. The top five global finalists and the small businesses identified by each firm will each receive a $5,000 approx. INR 3.69 lakhs cash prize as well as one ticket to Intuit’s annual conference, QuickBooks Connect, November 5-7, in San Jose, California. The grand prize winner and the small business they support will be revealed on the main stage and receive additional cash prizes of $25,000 approx. INR 18.48 lakhs and $15,000 approx. INR 11 lakhs, respectively.

Register for QuickBooks Connect and meet the finalists and grand prize winner in-person in November. The conference offers a dynamic lineup of speakers, including Alex Rodriguez, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of A-Rod Corp, Mindy Kaling, Actor, Writer, Producer and Director and Dylan Lauren, CEO and Founder of Dylan’s Candy Bar.

To cast votes through October 31, visit https://intuit.me/FOTF2018. To join the conversation, share on Facebook and Twitter using #QBFirmOfTheFuture.

