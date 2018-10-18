Vision Express
|
Vision Express, India’s leading optical retail chain (a JV between Reliance Retail & Grand Vision), celebrated World Sight Day 2018 by launching an eye care awareness campaign ‘#EyecareEverywhere’ across social media channels and its 165+ stores. In alignment with Grand Vision’s global motto for the day, to spread “Eye care Everywhere”, Vision Express India, initiated a comprehensive campaign.
The World Sight Day (WSD) is celebrated every year on the second Thursday in the month of October. It is an international annual awareness day dedicated to drawing attention towards global eye health and care. World Health Organization (WHO) in association with IAPB celebrated the World Sight Day for the first time in the year 2000.
About Vision Express
Vision Express India, is a joint venture between Grand Vision, the global leader in optical retail and Indian conglomerate, Reliance Retail Limited. In India, Vision Express has more than 165 stores across 30 cities. It offers a world-class range of lenses, contact lenses, spectacle frames, and sunglasses. Vision Express also offers a European certified comprehensive eye test conducted by qualified optometrists using state-of-the-art instruments.
|Image Caption : Vision Express, celebrated World Sight Day 2018 by launching an eye care awareness campaign #EyecareEverywhere
