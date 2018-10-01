The State of Victoria, Australia celebrated six key sporting activities occurring in India and Melbourne over the next six months which are aligned with Victoria’s India Strategy to strengthen trade, investment and people to people linkages.

The Victorian Government hosted a reception for the Indian sports fraternity and celebrated India and Victoria’s shared passion for sport while profiling Victoria’s world-renowned sports ecosystem and India’s growing sports proficiency.



Guest of honour, HE Linda Dessau AC, Governor of Victoria on her second visit to India within one year, recognised a number of sporting initiatives including:

Tennis Australia's Australian Open Global Ball Kids program which will enable 1000 young people in Indian schools and sporting clubs to participate in a training camp, with up to ten selected to represent India at the Australian Open in January 2019.

Cricket Australia’s documentary trailer soft launch, showcasing the history of rivalry between Australia and India’s cricket teams which will be released in December 2018.

Digital innovation partnership between the Australian Open and Indian technology leader, Infosys.

Australia’s inclusion in the Deaf Cricket World Cup to be held in Delhi in November.

‘Aussie Rules’ football programs in Mumbai, Coimbatore and Ooty. Conducted by Richmond Football Club, almost 3000 Indians are expected to go through these programs by end of October.

Principal Supporter of the Australian Sikh Games that will be held in Melbourne in April 2019, recognizing that Victoria is home to Australia’s largest Indian diaspora and hosts more students than any other state.

Victorian companies such as technology unicorn, Catapult Sports and sporting goods producer Kookaburra are active in India’s growing professional sports industry. In October, a Victorian sports business mission will visit Mumbai and Delhi to attend the Sports Analytics Conference in Mumbai and meet with industry leaders and organisations. India is a market of significant interest for Victorian sports companies who have expertise in infrastructure, events, community participation and sports analytics. It is estimated that 65% of Australia’s sports technology companies are based in Victoria.

Quotes attributable to The Governor of Victoria

“Victoria aims to strengthen and celebrate our connections with India through sport engagement. This forms a part of Victoria’s India Strategy which was launched here in Delhi by our Premier. The initiatives I have announced include grassroots participation and diversity of participation, corporate collaborations and a celebration of our shared sporting history. We look forward to growing our dynamic relationship between India and Victoria through sport.”