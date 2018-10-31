Vaatsaalyaa Charitable Trust for Education had presented their DsyN BlooM season 4.1 contest winners with Asian Designer week at ITC Welcome Hotel, Dwarka, New Delhi recently.



In this season, Vaatsaalyaa had launched a total of eleven designers – eight design students, two freelance designers and one artist along with one institutional partner International college of fashion. For this fall-winter season of DsyN BlooM – 4.1, two hundred fifty students from various fashion colleges and institutes have been registered.



DsyN BlooM contest is all about searching fresh and hidden talents from various fashion institutes. This contest is one of its kind in India where a design student gets the 'Direct entry from design school to Fashion Week’ while studying. The winners of the contest get the chance to showcase their design collection with a professional photo shoot.



In this season, Tanvi Singhania and Ismat Ali from International Polytechnic for women got selected and they got inspired by sustainable fashion, Ananya from International College of Fashion worked on Indus Valley civilization.



Shivangee, Ruchika, C. Shravya, Abhilasha & Priya from International College of Fashion, designed a collection on monuments of India with an artist Prem Raj Meher.



International College of Fashion has participated as the institute partner with Vaatsaalyaa; so the students of ICF had worked on unique themes like – LGBT – 'On 6th September 2018 the supreme court of India painted the nation with the rainbow colors by decriminalizing gay companionship and giving hope to the LGBTQ community for their bright future'. Miss World Diversity 2018 – Naaz Joshi walked the ramp for the collection and all the collections of International college of fashion were made under the supervision of Prof. Gulbash Duggal.



Another Collection from International college of fashion was from third semester students and they were inspired by – Jackie Kennedy. This is a special collection Inspired by the different ideas of Indians, where designers have experimented with different Indian handloom fabrics to design garments for the iconic Jackie Kennedy, the semi-formal range of chic garments which is conservative yet very modern and stylish for today’s women. The play of bright colors gives the collection 60’s essence with the powerful and independent woman look.



Nidhi Khurana designed a cocktail evening collection and model turned actor Dinesh Mohan walked as the showstopper for her. Kanupriya designed a collection inspired by ‘SMOKE’. All these designers were launched by Vaatsaalyaa Charitable Trust for Education in association with Asian Designer Week winter season 2018.



Well known fashion photographer – Rohit Suri had conducted the garment shoot of these designers. Sunanda Rana had done the make-over. Shivangi Kishor – Trustee Vaatsaalyaa Charitable Trust for Education directed the DsyN BlooM program.



“Vaatsaalyaa is not only providing the ramp to the students, but also an exposure to the global market. Now, design students don’t have to wait for years to showcase their collection at fashion weeks,” said Kappil Kishor – founder chairman – Vaatsaalyaa Charitable Trust for Education.



The show was sponsored by HP Singh Agencies, Zoomdelhi, Singer, Oriflame & IDOSG.